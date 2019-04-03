NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and futures in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (MAERSK) due to a share distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see Exchange Notice 27/19. The ticker for the underlying Basket contract is MAEDRL and the ISIN code is DK0061140241. The new series have been marked with "B" in the series name and have also received new ISINcodes and product IDs, which can be found below. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717675