Support.com, Inc.: Support.com's Stipulated Order Approved by the District Court for the Southern District of Florida

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / SUPPORT.COM, INC. (NASDAQ: SPRT) announced that the District Court for the Southern District of Florida has approved a settlement the Company proposed with the Federal Trade Commissions (FTC) and publicly disclosed in November 2018. This settlement brings to close the FTC's investigation of the PC Healthcheck software. PC Healthcheck was a software program that Support.com developed many years ago for a corporate customer for use with their own customers. This software has not been used by this customer since 2016.

"We disputed the allegations made against us and did not admit to any wrongdoing in settling this matter. PC Healthcheck asked questions about real symptoms these customers were experiencing that helped diagnose real problems with their computers. We then provided valuable diagnostic and repair services to hundreds of thousands of customers of this corporate customer. We care about our customers - both our corporate customers and individual consumers - and for twenty years have provided high quality tech support solutions to both. That said, we believe that putting this issue behind us is in the best interest of all of our stakeholders including our employees and shareholders," said Rick Bloom, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Support.com.

In accordance with the terms of the settlement, on April 1st, 2019, the Company remitted the sum of $10 million to the U.S. Treasury.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer technical support solutions. The company's skilled US-based workforce delivers high quality, turnkey support solutions. With more than 20 years serving well-known brands, Support.com has the expertise, tools, and software solutions to troubleshoot and maintain all the devices in the connected home, helping people get the most out of their technology. For more information, please visit www.support.com .

