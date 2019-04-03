The "France Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The French games market is growing at a fast pace and revenues touched US$ 3.19 billion in 2018. The market is projected to reach US$ 3.86 billion by 2020. The games sector is the fastest growing sector in the media and entertainment industry in Italy. France has over 32 million active game users.
France is one of the top European animated film markets with productions ranging across cartoons, films with puppets as well as clay models. It is also a leading player in the world market. The French authorities have targeted animation as a key sector for more than two decades, given the importance of technological innovation and the fact that animation is easier to export than French-language live action fiction.
France has some of the world's best animation schools, and has a French Animation School Network, RECA, that represents 25 schools, including Les Gobelins, Ecole Georges Mlis, Lisaa and ISART Digital. Graduates are highly sought after not just within France but worldwide.
With the success of Kirikou et la sorcire, French animated films have acquired real international recognition. Kirikou et la sorcire directed Michel Ocelot and released in December 1998 has become the mascot of French animated films. The film sold over one million tickets in France.
This success had a very positive influence on the development of the animation industry and finance other animated feature films over the years. Kirikou and the Sorceress has won numerous awards, including best animated feature at the Annecy festival. In Chicago, Kirikou et la sorcire won a symbolic dual award from the children's jury and the parents' jury.
Leading the charts for the most successful animated films of the past 20 years is Arthur and the Invisible, with 10.3 million spectators recorded abroad. In second place for French majority productions is Igor, thanks notably to success in the USA and the United Kingdom.
The French animated film that was exported to the largest number of international markets was Perspolis, which was released in theatres in 39 foreign markets and amassed a total of 1.9 million admissions, compared to 1.6 million in France. This underlines the ability of French animated films to make an impact in overseas markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, Mexico, Turkey etc.
The success can be attributed to the quality of animation productions coming out of France, their universal appeal to global audiences, the absence of language barriers and their right target of family audiences.
Key Topics Covered
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Animation, VFX Games industry in France
Recent Movie Trends in France
French Visual Effects Sector
Animation Co-productions in France
Size of Animation Industry in France
- TELEVISION CONTENT PRODUCTION IN FRANCE
- TELEVISION PRODUCTION BUDGETS IN FRANCE
- INVESTMENTS BY FRENCH TV CHANNELS IN ANIMATION
- COST PER HOUR OF ANIMATION BY FRENCH TV CHANNELS
Challenges for French Animation Industry
Government Support
Financing in French Animation
- TRENDS IN FINANCING SMALL BUDGET ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN FRANCE
- DISTRIBUTION
Role of Television Channels
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
- CABLE TELEVISION
Strategies for Animation Studios in France
Data of Animation Studios in France
Animation Studios in France
Animation Television Channels in France
- FRANCE 5
French Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE FRENCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- FRENCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN FRENCH
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN FRANCE
- FRENCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN FRANCE
Key Opportunities Strategies for French Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in France
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES IN FRANCE
- ESPORTS MARKET IN FRANCE
French Video Games Market Size Opportunity
Companies Mentioned
- Ecole Georges Mlis
- ISART Digital
- Les Gobelins
- Lisaa
