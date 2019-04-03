The "France Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The French games market is growing at a fast pace and revenues touched US$ 3.19 billion in 2018. The market is projected to reach US$ 3.86 billion by 2020. The games sector is the fastest growing sector in the media and entertainment industry in Italy. France has over 32 million active game users.

France is one of the top European animated film markets with productions ranging across cartoons, films with puppets as well as clay models. It is also a leading player in the world market. The French authorities have targeted animation as a key sector for more than two decades, given the importance of technological innovation and the fact that animation is easier to export than French-language live action fiction.

France has some of the world's best animation schools, and has a French Animation School Network, RECA, that represents 25 schools, including Les Gobelins, Ecole Georges Mlis, Lisaa and ISART Digital. Graduates are highly sought after not just within France but worldwide.

With the success of Kirikou et la sorcire, French animated films have acquired real international recognition. Kirikou et la sorcire directed Michel Ocelot and released in December 1998 has become the mascot of French animated films. The film sold over one million tickets in France.

This success had a very positive influence on the development of the animation industry and finance other animated feature films over the years. Kirikou and the Sorceress has won numerous awards, including best animated feature at the Annecy festival. In Chicago, Kirikou et la sorcire won a symbolic dual award from the children's jury and the parents' jury.

Leading the charts for the most successful animated films of the past 20 years is Arthur and the Invisible, with 10.3 million spectators recorded abroad. In second place for French majority productions is Igor, thanks notably to success in the USA and the United Kingdom.

The French animated film that was exported to the largest number of international markets was Perspolis, which was released in theatres in 39 foreign markets and amassed a total of 1.9 million admissions, compared to 1.6 million in France. This underlines the ability of French animated films to make an impact in overseas markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, Mexico, Turkey etc.

The success can be attributed to the quality of animation productions coming out of France, their universal appeal to global audiences, the absence of language barriers and their right target of family audiences.

Companies Mentioned

Ecole Georges Mlis

ISART Digital

Les Gobelins

Lisaa

