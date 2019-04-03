Shield Therapeutics reported FY18 results in line with our expectations. Total revenue of £11.9m included the £11.0m upfront payment from European partner Norgine. Operating expenses were substantially reduced as Shield moved from a direct selling model to out-licensing deals for Feraccru commercialisation. Norgine will roll out Feraccru across additional European countries in 2020, subject to country-by-country reimbursement negotiations. In the US, we expect Feraccru approval in 2019 and that Shield will seek a marketing partner thereafter. The positive AEGIS-H2H data (non-inferiority to IV iron) announced recently should strengthen Feraccru's appeal. We value Shield at £177m (from £178m).

