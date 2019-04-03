Blue Prism Customers Honored at Blue Prism World London

Leading Organizations Showcase Innovation and Disruptive Power of Connected-RPA at Packed Conference

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Blue Prism World London, the company unveiled the winners of its annual Excellence in Enterprise RPA Awards for outstanding innovation and successful use of its connected-RPA offering. These awards cap off one of the largest RPA events of the year, while showcasing the "art of the possible" with Blue Prism customers leveraging intelligent automation capabilities to digitally transform how they operate, compete and innovate.

"Every year the quest for recognition becomes more intense and trying to choose the winners is very difficult," said Pat Geary, Chief Evangelist for Blue Prism. "Nearly 100 organizations were entered for this year's competition and they are using our connected-RPA platform in truly remarkable and groundbreaking ways. They are using intelligent automation as a catalyst to not only transform business operations but to reinvent themselves and become leaders in the markets they serve."

Customers speaking at Blue Prism World in London included Australian Department of Finance, BN Bank, Fidelity, Jaguar Land Rover, Nokia, Old Mutual, RBC, Repsol and S&P Global to name but a few. Each winning organization had to submit an in-depth questionnaire and was selected by a panel of industry judges made up of industry analysts, consultants and journalists. This year's panel of distinguished judges included Elena Christopher, Research Vice President at HFS Research, John Hindle, Managing Partner at Knowledge Capital Partners and Karl Flinders, journalist at Computer Weekly.

The winners of the 2019 Customer Awards are:

Innovation Excellence: Arla Foods has implemented Blue Prism's connected-RPA to ensure that its employees have time to focus on the most value-adding tasks. The company has more than 60 process automations in production - across many different parts of the company including, finance, IT, supply chain, logistics and marketing. This has resulted in Arla Foods accelerating the development time of processes by approximately 30 percent and it's automated over 30 FTEs worth of manual, repetitive work.

ROM Excellence & Value Driver Excellence: Lloyds Banking Group is investing in 'enterprise enabling' technologies, that include intelligent process automation - to keep its operations simple, low-risk, and customer focused. The bank created a highly effective, federated Centre of Excellence from which broader intelligent automation technologies are employed to magnify Robotic Process Automation's benefits and encourage enterprise-wide participation. The bank is adopting new technologies, introducing machine learning and creating approximately 780,000 hours of additional colleague capacity through the use of robotics - for simple repetitive tasks.

Long-Standing Innovation: Nokia identified connected-RPA as a critical enabler for developing the touchless operations needed to optimize speed, accuracy and reduce the cost to serve. Supply Chain & Procurement within Nokia now has ~50 live automated processes, with ~60 Digital Workers delivering operations support across the full supply chain - covering North America, Europe, and Asia. Unstructured inputs are managed by a range of AI and cognitive tools, including front-end chat bots and automated robot management capabilities - enabling the company to achieve an astonishing >100 percent ROI within 12 months. An 89 percent reduction in handling times has been achieved, covering almost 1 million transactions executed annually, across 18 corporate IT systems - all completed with zero errors.

Rookie of the Year: The University of Sydney launched its automation focused AI Hub in 2018 to improve service levels for staff and students, release staff time back to the business and reduce risks. Using Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform, the university has automated 33 processes to date across six functional areas: Student Administration Services, Finance, Human Resources, Campus Infrastructure and ICT functions. It is now piloting the use of cognitive services to augment the Blue Prism solutions.

People's Choice Award: Jaguar Land Rover won Blue Prism's People's Choice Award, voted on and selected by conference attendees. Jaguar Land Rover has a strong, mature, focus on RPA, helping it achieve a successful business transformation, so it remains highly competitive. Jaguar Land Rover's vision uses RPA to enable a wide range of benefits including freeing up capacity, process performance, compliance, cost avoidance and revenue generation. The company has saved a substantial amount in IT investment and enabled staff to re-focus on commercial, value-added activity.

The next Blue Prism World event will be hosted in Orlando on May 22nd and 23rd. These events represent the largest RPA forum on the planet offering up unprecedented networking opportunities for attendees.

