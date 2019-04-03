In connection with the extra dividend in Volvo AB, all warrants with Volvo AB's B class share (VOLV B) as underlying will be re-calculated. The re-calculations will be effective as from April 4, 2019. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Tobias Ställborn, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717686