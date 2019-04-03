Jasmin Staiblin, Michael Halbherr and Barry Stowe elected as new members of the Board of Directors

Dividend of CHF 19 per share approved

Zurich has one of the highest dividends in the insurance industry and among Swiss companies, and a total shareholder return of 80% since March 2016, one of the highest among its industry peers

This year Zurich became the most valuable Swiss financial company by market capitalization

Shareholders also approved the dividend of CHF 19 per share, one of the highest in the insurance industry and in Switzerland. With a total shareholder return of 80% since March 2016, Zurich has outpaced most of its peers. This year Zurich became the most valuable Swiss financial company by market capitalization.

Zurich's leaders spoke of a proud Swiss company with a global footprint, which helps people and society as a whole by providing protection against risks. They also noted the Group's strong financial results, which put the company on track to achieve or exceed all of its financial targets for the three-year period from 2017 to 2019. This achievement comes as customers' needs are changing, leading to a major transformation in the way the company serves its customers.

Michel M. Liès told shareholders that he listened to many business leaders, customers, colleagues, employees and other stakeholders in his first year as Chairman. "These encounters have shown me how wide Zurich's influence is. How the credo of the Executive Committee is built, putting customers at the center of our thinking and actions. How we create an environment that attracts dedicated employees and enables them to develop and succeed."

Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco said: "We are transforming Zurich to meet the needs and expectations of our customers. This transformation builds on our strength as a uniquely global insurer. We understand the complex and diverse nature of globalization, and manage it like no other in our industry. We use our reach as a global insurer while acting as a local company and speaking local languages."

In a non-binding advisory vote, 88.2% of shareholders represented approved the remuneration report 2018. They approved a maximum total remuneration for the Board of Directors of CHF 4.89 million for the period until the next Annual General Meeting with 97.5% voting in favor. They voted in favor of a maximum total remuneration of the Executive Committee of CHF 74.7 million for the financial year 2020 with 90.1%. The remuneration reports will continue to be presented to shareholders in an advisory vote in the years to come.

The Management Report, Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements detailing Zurich's performance in 2018, and all other items on the agenda, were also approved. PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, was re-elected as auditor for the 2019 financial year.

There were 1,741 shareholders (incl. proxies), representing 74,176,334 registered shares or 68.6% of the shares entitled to vote, at the meeting in Zurich. Detailed results of all votes will be published on www.zurich.com (https://www.zurich.com/en/investor-relations/shareholder-area/annual-general-meeting) on April 4, 2019.

In its constituent meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors re-elected Christoph Franz as its Vice-Chairman.

(https://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/images/people/michel-lies-agm-2019.jpg?la=en&hash=7B0D2F406B5F5B8114DCD5CBF22B884D05B65C0F)Chairman of the Board of Directors(https://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/images/people/mario-greco-agm-2019.jpg?la=en&hash=BF913A7F7422DBA66F08B71AB92C86F16E8669A3)Group CEO(https://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/images/people/michael-halbherr-agm-2019.jpg?la=en&hash=278FE0117EB3B1B1223E810B0858762AAE60F294)(https://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/images/people/jasmin-staiblin-agm-2019.jpg?la=en&hash=8B82CA2EA5C203BBE5C9F77EBCE9F20A46DB693B)(https://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/images/people/barry-stowe-agm-2019.jpg?la=en&hash=313B3B143CAE884519E553EB4E697AA895A5733B)

The Board of Directors (all CVs to be found here (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/board-of-directors)) and its committees now consist of the following members:

Michel M. Liès, Chairman

Joan Amble

Catherine P. Bessant

Dame Alison Carnwath

Christoph Franz

Michael Halbherr

Jeffrey L. Hayman

Monica Mächler

Kishore Mahbubani

Jasmin Staiblin

Barry Stowe

Remuneration Committee

Christoph Franz, Chairman

Catherine P. Bessant

Michel M. Liès

Kishore Mahbubani

Jasmin Staiblin

Audit Committee

Dame Alison Carnwath, Chairman

Catherine P. Bessant

Monica Mächler

Barry Stowe

Jeffrey L. Hayman

Risk and Investment Committee

Jeffrey L. Hayman, Chairman

Joan Amble

Dame Alison Carnwath

Kishore Mahbubani

Michael Halbherr

Governance, Nominations and Sustainability Committee

Michel M. Liès, Chairman

Dame Alison Carnwath

Christoph Franz

Jeffrey L. Hayman

Monica Mächler

Further information

More information about Zurich's Corporate Governance structure can be found here (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance).