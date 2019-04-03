Screambox TV Picks Up Rock / Horror Series "Welcome To Daisyland" Receives April 3 Release Date

SOUNDTRACK PROVIDED BY ROCK OUTFIT THE DEAD DAISIES

BAND REVEAL NEW SINGLE "JUDGEMENT DAY"

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the massive success and positive feedback following the self-released premiere of Episode 1 from the thrilling new horror anthology series "Welcome To Daisyland," the subscription based horror streaming platform Screambox TV has officially signed on to air the series in its' entirety on Wednesday, April 3. Watch all episodes here: https://www.screambox.com/welcome-to-daisyland

Developed by Spitfire Music, the new horror anthology series enlists the Australian-American hard rock collective THE DEAD DAISIES to provide the music and orchestration for the series, furthering their stance that rock music is alive and well.

"With fewer music based platforms playing rock music each year, and taking our love of hard rock and horror into account, we decided to create our own. Streaming services are the delivery systems of the future so stay tuned for Welcome to Daisyland," states David Edwards from Spitfire Music.

In conjunction with the shows debut on Screambox TV, the band will release a new digital single, "Judgement Day," which is featured in the series.

Take a listen here: https://open.spotify.com/album/4JXgfo6Ol5r66Lh7aCubGB

"Welcome to Daisyland" is set behind the gates of a small but legendary Carnival that began its run sometime in the early 1970s travelling the lesser known highways and byways in search of lost souls. Once the gates have closed and all the patrons have gone home, the cast of the music and mayhem shadow show come to life. Each member of the troupe has a dark gift and job to fulfill, as Daisyland is not just a carnival but a place where dreams come true and nightmares begin ...

It is directed by award-winning film maker Tony E. Valenzuela (Silverwood, Harper's Globe, Green Eyed World) and Executive Produced by David Edwards (Rock Star INXS) of Spitfire Music, "Welcome to Daisyland" is also being considered for Horror and Short Film Festivals around the globe.

For behind-the-scene clips and further details on "Welcome To Daisyland," visit: welcometodaisyland.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/845526/Welcome_To_Daisyland_Logo.jpg