World Trade Centers Association 50th Annual General Assembly Brings the World to Querétaro, Mexico

QUERÉTARO, Mexico, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) - a network of more than 300 highly-connected, mutually supportive businesses and organizations - will host its 50th annual General Assembly (GA), drawing upwards of 500 representatives from Member World Trade Centers, foreign trade delegations and local Mexico companies. This year's event in Querétaro, Mexico, from April 7-11, will also mark the beginning of a year-long commemoration of the organization's 50th anniversary.

"Now, more than ever, is an important time to collaborate in international trade," said Scott Ferguson, CEO of WTCA. "Thanks to our focus on driving trade and investment through global connectivity with each other, our Members are uniquely positioned to help local companies and investors grow in an environment that may not always seem friendly to international commerce. Over the next year we will recognize half a century of global trade connectivity for our association and its members, and we look forward to meeting in Querétaro to plan the next 50 years."

Chosen as the host of the 2019 GA, WTC Querétaro promises to execute an unparalleled event in the heart of Mexico. The program offers opportunities to make important connections in a wide range of industries both within the region, and throughout the entire WTCA ecosystem of trade.

"Querétaro's central location and proximity to other major cities such as Mexico City and Guadalajara make it a success destination for international trade," remarked Carlos Uribe Menéndez, Chief Operating Officer of WTC Querétaro. "We're honored to host this year's GA, and excited for attendees to experience firsthand what makes Querétaro such a vibrant place to live, work and conduct business."

The GA will consist of a two-day "Innovation, Technology and Sustainability" (ITS) Summit, focused on key sectors in the region including healthcare research and development, agriculture and food, and aerospace manufacturing. Leading companies in each category - such as Mars, Nestlé and General Electric - will present new findings, technologies and trends.

The remainder of the agenda promises a spectacular lineup, including speakers including Sherah Beckley, award-winning media and sustainability leadership expert from Thomson Reuters; Claire Casey, Founder and Managing Director of FP Analytics; Jesús Seade, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for North America (Mexico); and Angela Marshall Hofmann, President and Founder of World Strategies, LLC.

About World Trade Centers Association

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly-connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in nearly 100 countries. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, the WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for Members to use in conjunction with their independently-owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its Members, the goal of the WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe through Member engagement. To learn more visit www.wtca.org.

About World Trade Center Querétaro

Located in the bustling city of Querétaro, WTC Querétaro is a doorway for companies wishing to develop and expand their business goals through the global WTCA network. Through its alliances and development programs, WTC Querétaro provides a wide range of services such as networking and business opportunities, trainings, support and advice. The WTC Querétaro building offers unmatched amenities including a dedicated coworking area designed to encourage collaboration. Visit www.wtca.org/world-trade-center-queretaro to learn more.

