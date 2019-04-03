The Novi Home & Garden Shows: The Novi Home & Garden Show is Bigger and Better Than Ever

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / With an additional 60,000 square feet of exhibition space, The Novi Home & Garden Show will have even more room to help turn winter blahs to spring 'ahhs.'

According to a 2018 Houzz survey, homeowners are investing more money and time in their outdoor settings and turning their backyard into outdoor living spaces, complete with furniture, entertainment systems and kitchens.

Attractive, functional and stylish lounge and dining furniture tops the list of outdoor spending; with lighting and entertainment options like outdoor TVs and speakers a close favorite.

'People, especially those in southeast Michigan, try to soak up as much outdoor fun as possible during the summer,' said Michael Stoskopf, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan. 'Creating an outdoor room allows more opportunity for families to enjoy good weather longer and in more ways.'

While outdoor living accoutrements top many lists, traditional landscape projects dominate many summer to-do lists. According to the Houzz survey, while 70 percent of outdoor renovations happen in the backyard, many homeowners are turning attention to front and side yards to increase curb appeal as well as home value.

'Landscaping continues to see strong growth in our area,' said Aaron Kalmar, with Aaron C. Kalmar Custom Design, a professional landscape service in Holly. 'From beds and borders to new shrubbery and hardscaping, people are investing in outside spaces with terrific results. If you are considering doing some outdoor work this year, a trip to The Novi Home & Garden Show is a great resource for finding the right landscaper and products for your home.'

From attic insulation to basement upgrades and everything in between for the home, and more than 20,000 square feet of dazzling outdoor displays and innovative designs landscaped areas featuring patios, outdoor kitchens and water elements, visitors to The Novi Home &Garden Show can also listen to professionals from the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) on the Plant Michigan Green Home & Garden Stage.

The Novi Home & Garden Show will be held April 12-14 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Special '$5 after 5' admission Friday and Saturday. At show entrance, sign up for a complimentary one-year subscription to Better Homes & Gardens, or other popular magazines. Parking is not included in ticket price.

For more information, advance tickets and coupons visit www.novihomeshow.com. Advance tickets also available online at novihomeshow.com, courtesy of Mosquito One, because standing in line bites.

A special $2 off coupon available at Great Lakes Ace Hardware stores in Metro Detroit. Additional coupon for $1 off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin' locations, area newspapers, Save On publications and Saveon.com, at www.novihomeshow.com and on social media pages.

Contact: Gretchen Monette

Agency: All Seasons Communications

Office: 586. 752.6381

Cell: 248.981.3852

gmonette@allseasonscommunications.com

SOURCE: The Novi Home & Garden Shows

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540958/The-Novi-Home-Garden-Show-is-Bigger-and-Better-Than-Ever