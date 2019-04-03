Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For more information, contact:

Sasha Sekpeh

O-I Investor Relations

(567) 336-5128

alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com (mailto:alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com)

O-I Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings

Conference Call and Webcast

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (April 3, 2019) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its first quarter 2019 conference call and webcast for Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company's news release for the first quarter 2019 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1.

What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors (http://www.o-i.com/investors) , when the earnings news release is issued.

When: Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 8 a.m. EDT

Where: http://investors.o-i.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=88324&p=irol-calendar (http://investors.o-i.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=88324&p=irol-calendar)

The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors (http://www.o-i.com/investors) until May 2020.

To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or 706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EDT, on May 2. Ask for the O-I conference call.





About O-I

At Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we're proud to make more of it than any other glass bottle or jar producer in the world. We love that it's beautiful, pure and completely recyclable. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, we are the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. Working hand in hand with our customers, we give our passion and expertise to make their bottles iconic and help build their brands around the world. With more than 26,500 employees at 77 plants in 23 countries, O-I has global impact, achieving revenues of $6.9 billion in 2018. For more information, visit o-i.com.





