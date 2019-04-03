On March 7, 2019, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) (the "Company"), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report"). The 2018 Annual Report contains audited consolidated financial statements, an operating and financial review and other disclosure. The 2018 Annual Report was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 20-F and is available at www.sec.gov, in the "Investor Relations" section of www.orioncarbons.com and at the Company's registered office at 6, Route de Trèves, L-2633 Senningerberg (Municipality of Niederanven), Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

A copy of the 2018 Annual Report may be obtained, free of charge, by contacting the Company's Investor Relations department at investor-relations@orioncarbons.com or in writing by post to the Company's registered office (see address above) or headquarters at Orion Engineered Carbons LLC; 4501 Magnolia Cove Drive, Suite 106; Kingwood, Texas 77345.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Acetylene Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. The group has approximately 1,454 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.

