Lumenis Introduces a New Skin Rejuvenating Technology, Legend Pro+, at the 17th Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress

MONTE-CARLO, Monaco, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, announces the launch of its newest platform, the Legend Pro+, a unique multi-application platform powered by four clinically-proven, complimentary technologies. The platform will be showcased at the 17th annual Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) conference in Monte-Carlo, Monaco from April 4th - April 6th, 2019.

The Legend Pro+ is a face and body platform offering a comfortable solution with immediate results, long-term efficacy, minimal pain and downtime, with no need for anesthesia. The platform combines four innovative technologies based on RF current, in order to offer a complete toolkit for tailor-made sessions, meeting your patient's expectations. Hybrid Energy (HE), a RF-assisted ultra-thin electrodes treatment combined with direct current, TriPollar RF, DMA muscle stimulation and TriFractional, all encourage and enhance the natural healing and regeneration process of the body.

By using a combination of TriPollar RF energy and DMA Muscle energy, Legend Pro+ has the ability to treat the skin from within, toning the muscles of the face (SMAS) and the body all through to the epidermal layer. Its new cutting-edge handpieces are able to provide real time temperature readings with in-motion millisecond precision, in addition to a countdown timer display. Legend Pro+ is also equipped with five different ultra-thin electrodes and pins tips that differ in length and dimension to create the desired clinical effect. These factors enable the device to provide a range of face and body treatments including non-invasive body circumference reduction, skin tightening, cellulite reduction and wrinkle reduction.

"The TriPollar RF and the Hybrid Energy allow me to customize treatments for my patients and get optimal results", says Dr. Tretti Clementoni from Milan, Italy. "My patients are happy going through almost painless treatments, and treatment time is shortened without the need for numbing. These unique technologies allow for the treatment of multiple indications, with exceptional results."

Legend Pro+ offers a complete toolkit of non-invasive and minimally invasive technologies to enable the user to create tailor-made treatments and achieve fantastic results for every patient - from resurfacing of the upper layers of the skin, to regeneration of collagen in the dermal layer, to toning and firming the SMAS layer.

"Lumenis is excited to introduce the new Legend Pro+, an innovative solution for all those seeking healthier skin with minimal pain and downtime," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "We are firm believers in the clinical benefits of our unique RF technologies and will continue our close collaboration with medical community leaders to expand and enhance their value."

Lumenis will introduce the Legend Pro+ during this year's AMWC conference. Presentations highlighting NuEra tight, M22, SPLENDOR X and PiQo4 will also be occurring at the booth. Please visit lumenis.com for a detailed agenda of activities at the conference. For more information about the Lumenis family of products, please visit the Lumenis booth (C12).

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. Lumenis is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments firm. For more information visit: www.lumenis.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, including its projected results of operations. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "believe," "should," "intend," "plan," "project" or other similar words, but are not the only way these statements are identified. These forward-looking statements are based upon our management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



