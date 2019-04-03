SuperTurbo Technologies To Present At SAE World Congress With Isuzu Motors

LOVELAND, Colorado, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperTurbo Technologies Inc. announced it will be presenting a paper at SAE World Congress with Isuzu Motors titled "Optimizing Steady State Diesel Efficiency and Emissions using a SuperTurbo on an Isuzu 7.8L Engine."

The presentation will provide information on many years of simulation and engine testing focusing on improving steady state efficiency of a 7.8L diesel engine. The results shown will include the impact on emissions through changing steady state performance and comparisons against variable geometry turbochargers and 2 stage turbochargers.

The SuperTurbo is a fully mechanical driven turbocharger that provides the benefits of supercharging, turbocharging and turbo-compounding in one device. The SuperTurbo includes a high-speed traction drive that transfers bi-directional torque between the turbine shaft and a continuously variable transmission which then allows for overall ratio control between the turbo and the crankshaft. Since the turbine shaft speed is controlled, concerns with overspeed or lag are eliminated allowing for heavier higher efficient turbine designs. Driven turbochargers provide the ability to precisely control and balance boost pressure and air fuel ratio. The controls can be used to optimize fuel efficiency and emissions per the OEM's objectives at different operating points.

The SuperTurbo continues to demonstrate many valuable direct and enabling benefits for emission reduction and improved productivity. The ability to optimize air fuel ratio and eliminate over-fueling through transients has been shown to provide up to 10% of fuel efficiency improvement and CO2 reduction. SuperTurbos outfitted with a programmable turbine bypass can direct the engine exhaust to the aftertreatment for a rapid light off to minimize harmful NOx emissions during cold start while still maintaining vehicle drivability. SuperTurbo Technologies has completed several rounds of Should Cost studies with FEV to validate the costs and economics of the many different value propositions the SuperTurbo can provide.

About SuperTurbo Technologies Inc.

SuperTurbo Technologies Inc. specializes in the design, development and commercialization of SuperTurbos for commercial vehicles for on highway and construction markets. The SuperTurbo is a mechanically driven turbocharger which allows engine OEMs to control the boost and air flow to the engine enabling optimization of both performance and emissions at all operating points. Other benefits include transient cycle efficiency, Cold Start/Low NOx, engine down-sizing, down-speeding and improved engine braking. The Large SuperTurbo has been designed to support engines from 7-16 liters with a 90% component standardization across applications. For more information, visit www.superturbo.net.

