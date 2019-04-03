Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2019) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a third drill rig has arrived at site and has been mobilized to an area located about 1km south of the Porphyry Zone (the "Exploration Target"). Very limited historical drilling of this target area returned several high-grade intercepts, including up to 17.5 g/t Au over 1.5m (downhole length). The Exploration Target has a very similar magnetic response to the Porphyry Zone (see Fig. 1) and is also very similar geologically with mixed syenite and basalt, i.e. containing contact style mineralisation. The nearest historical hole is found 400m to the east, and there is no further drilling for approximately 1500m to the west or northwest. Two initial drill-holes will be drilled in this area to test for volume potential of mineralisation.

Maple Gold's VP, Exploration, Fred Speidel, commented: "Following up on isolated higher-grade samples in the NW Gap Area during last year's campaign resulted in the definition of the new Nika Zone. There is very limited drilling in the Exploration Target area, but we have the right ingredients there to define new gold zones and are excited to take a couple discovery shots with our 2019 drilling."





Fig. 1: Mag target area with characteristic paired high/low response

The paired high/low response in Fig. 1 reflects multiple, mainly magnetically depressed, syenitic bodies intruded into magnetic basalts. There is a similarity of magnetic response in the Exploration Target area to that of the Porphyry Zone further north, and this similarity also holds true geologically. The green dots in Fig. 1 represent drill collars for the new drill-holes set to commence at the Exploration Target.





Fig. 2: Third drill rig and equipment being mobilized to the Exploration Target area at Douay

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Fred Speidel, M. Sc, P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration, of Maple Gold. Mr. Speidel is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Speidel has verified the data related to the exploration information disclosed in this news release through his direct participation in the work.

Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC)

Maple Gold implements strict Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC") protocols at Douay covering the planning and placing of drill holes in the field; drilling and retrieving the NQ-sized drill core; drill-hole surveying; core transport to the Douay Camp; core logging by qualified personnel; sampling and bagging of core for analysis; transport of core from site to the analytical laboratory; sample preparation for assaying; and analysis, recording and final statistical vetting of results. For a complete description of protocols, please visit the Company's QA/QC page on the Company's website.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold is an advanced gold exploration and development company focused on defining a district-scale gold project in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company's ~392 km² Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone (55 km of strike) within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and has an established gold resource3 that remains open in multiple directions. For more information please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

