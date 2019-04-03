Authentix Announces Acquisition of Security Print Solutions Limited

ADDISON, Texas, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentix, the authority in authentication and information services, announced that it has acquired Security Print Solutions Limited ("SPS") through its United Kingdom based entity, Authentix Limited.

United Kingdom based SPS is an industry leader in providing high security print solutions to a broad base of global clientele. The company offers a highly diverse product portfolio including high security tax stamps and a host of security labels and other documents such as patented and multi-layered security technologies it deploys in its solutions. For over 30 years, SPS has been at the forefront of developing new and patented methods, combining innovation in print with new technologies and decades of craft.

"This strategic acquisition expands our portfolio of security technologies to grow our support in tax recovery programs for governments as well as increasing the scope of offerings for our brand protection clients," stated Kevin McKenna, CEO of Authentix, adding, "a key element of our growth plan includes integration of a high security printing operation into our organization and we can't think of a higher quality candidate than SPS."

SPS will remain a stand-alone operating entity retaining its respective brands, with a plan to integrate within the Authentix group of companies to grow a collective set of strategic offerings and leverage the sales platform extensively in the markets served.

About Security Print Solutions:

SPS is one of the world's leading security print solution providers in the revenue recovery and brand protection domain. Originally the business produced tickets for major events and secure cheques. But over the years the business has increasingly focused on custom tailored secure documents (certificates and legal paperwork), brand protection, and tax & revenue protection solutions for governments in MEA.

About Authentix:

As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix helps customers thrive in supply and distribution chain complexity. Authentix provides advanced authentication solutions for governments, central banks and commercial products, ensuring local economies grow, banknote security remains intact and commercial products have robust market opportunities. The Authentix partnership approach and proven sector expertise inspires proactive innovation, helping customers mitigate risks to promote revenue growth and gain competitive advantage.

Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com . Authentix is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

