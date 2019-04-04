iBank Digital Asset L.P.: The World's First Limited Edition of Cao Jun Digital Gift Cards iBank XPass Powered by Pundi X and IOST Blockchain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / iBank Digital Asset L.P. ("iBank Digital" or the "Company") today announced an exclusive collaboration with renowned artist Cao Jun, who has been commissioned by iBank Digital and Art Impact Foundation to develop the world's first limited edition of 10,000 Cao Jun Digital Gift Cards ("Cao Jun Gift Card") called iBank XPass powered by Pundi X and IOST Blockchain.

The designs of the iBank XPass are based on three of Cao Jun's paintings "Purple Pavilion and Cyan Cloud," "Once in a Millennium," and "Spring's News". An initial pre-release of 4,000 limited editions will be available in New York during Consensus Week 2019.

iBank Digital also announced that it is launching the industry's first blockchain platform that will collateralize rare, limited edition collectibles such as the collectible Cao Jun gift cards onto the IOST blockchain represented as digital assets. iBank Digital further announced that it will donate 1,000 Cao Jun gift cards to Cao Jun's art fans simultaneous with this global launch with part of the proceeds to be donated to a Charitable Organization. Donation records can also be verified on the IOST Blockchain.

The Cao Jun Gift Card is a Bitcoin wallet, can be used as crypto debit card and consumed in more than 25 countries and cities, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Nigeria, Colombia, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States and more.

"We are very excited to announce this collaboration in the blockchain space with the renowned artist Cao Jun. This partnership signifies a major movement into the world of distributed ledger technology for the fine arts industry and an acceptance by the market that ownership of rare collectibles can be represented and transacted via blockchain technology" said David Yoo, Managing Director of iBank Digital.

About Cao Jun Art

Cao Jun is a Chinese artist currently residing in New York City. Cao Jun's core philosophy is that nature and humanity can co-exist harmoniously in order to bring human beings closer to nature. This central theme resonates in his paintings and is treasured by his many fans across the world. Cao Jun's background of oriental culture education and more than ten years of living abroad and travelling between East and West cultures created his unique cognitive style and academic personality. In addition to using pen and ink in his work, Cao Jun's artwork espouses the "borrowing the ancients to open the present" by melding together both tradition and modernism in his art. His work is uniquely original, but also in touch with traditional works. His love for life and nature resonates through his artistic charm and expressionism. His work has been featured in exhibitions at the National Art Museum of China ,McMullen Museum of Art at Boston College and Long Island Museum in New York and more. Cao Jun's work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from $331 USD to $452,349 USD, depending on the size and medium of the artwork. Since 2009 the record price for this artist at auction is $452,349 USD for Landscape, sold at Poly Auction Hong Kong Limited in 2018.

About iBank Digital Asset

iBank Digital Asset L.P. ("iBank Digital"), based in Vancouver, Canada, is a world leader in the facilitation and underwriting of crypto trading supported by Huobi Cloud and lending through the first open decentralized global lending network. They connect financial institutions and high net worth clients, providing the most convenient, secure and fast trading interfaces and systems and intuitive and efficient new trading platforms for our global digital currency users.



www.ibankdigital.io

About iBank XPass

The iBank XPass is a Bitcoin wallet provided by iBank Digital and supported by Pundi X technology. The iBank XPass can be used as crypto debit card and consumed in more than 25 countries and cities, including: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Nigeria, Colombia, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States and more.



https://www.ibankdigital.io/ibankxpass



About Pundi X

Pundi X bring its payment ecosystem - the XPOS, XWallet, and XPASS - to even more consumers and businesses across the world. We have been deploying our blockchain-based point-of-sale (POS)solution and solidifying partnerships with governments, payment companies, and retailers. Together, we will achieve fast-paced growth. Pundi X ( NPXS) trades on Huobi, Binance, and other Crypto Exchanges in the market.

https://pundix.com/



About IOST

IOST is laying the foundation for an ultra-high TPS blockchain infrastructure that meets the security and scalability needs of a decentralized economy. IOST is led by a team of proven repeat founders and backed by $40M from world class investors. IOST trades on on Huobi, Binance, OKEx, and other Crypto Exchanges in the market.



https://iost.io/

Risk Reminder:

Investing in digital assets comes with high risks due to huge price fluctuations. Before investing, please have a full understanding of all the risks of investing in digital assets and be prudent of your own investment decisions.

