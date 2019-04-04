Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces publication of its 2018 annual report

PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION

4 April 2019, 07:00 CEST

Biocartis announces publication of its 2018 annual report



Mechelen, Belgium, 4 April 2019 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the publication of its 2018 annual report. The 2018 annual report provides an overview of the figures and performance of Biocartis for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 and can now be downloaded from the website of the Company (www.biocartis.com (http://www.biocartis.com/)) as a PDF file.

--- END ---

More information:

Renate Degrave

Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com

(mailto:rdegrave@biocartis.com)tel +32 15 631 729

gsm +32 471 53 60 64

@Biocartis_

(https://twitter.com/biocartis_)www.linkedin.com/Biocartis (https://www.linkedin.com/company/757392?trk=tyah&trkInfo=clickedVertical%3Acompany%2CclickedEntityId%3A757392%2Cidx%3A3-1-5%2CtarId%3A1471965737562%2Ctas%3Abiocartis)

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology. This area represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer. More information: www.biocartis.com (http://www.biocartis.com/). Press Photo Library available here (https://investors.biocartis.com/en/press-image-library). Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/biocartis_): @Biocartis_.

Biocartis and Idylla are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Biocartis Group NV via Globenewswire

