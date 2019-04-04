With hot, humid summer weather around the corner, dairy experts remind producers about the importance of protecting their herds from negative health and economic impacts of heat stress on cattle. EU Patented OmniGenfeed supplement product from Phibro Animal Health Corporation can help producers prepare for the impacts of heat stress on their herds.

Ruben Garcia, Dairy Technology Manager for Phibro, explains that reducing dairy cow stress and maintaining good health is essential to help sustain a consistent and high level of milk yield.

"Health disorders of all types have a negative effect on productivity and profitability from lost milk production, increased veterinary costs and/or culled cows," Garcia says. "Managing heat stress through both nutrition and cow comfort can help produce healthy cows that are more productive, more resistant to disease and more profitable."

The connection between OmniGen and the promotion of heat stress reduction has been demonstrated in various studies, and has earned Phibro a patent for this use. Research from the University of São Paulo State University in Brazil, the University of Florida and a study conducted in Texas have shown OmniGen complementary feed product helps support immune function in the face of expected and unexpected stress events. This has been shown to help reduce the negative impacts of heat stress on lactating cows, such as:lower respiration rates, lower rectal temperature and higher dry matter intake, which may lead to higher milk production. Feeding OmniGen has also been shown to help regulate body temperature during periods of high temperature and humidity and reduce the hours per day with elevated body temperatures.

"Feeding OmniGen may lead to improved health and productivity, as well as reduced reproduction delays associated with heat stress," Garcia states.

To learn more about how OmniGen can help improve dairy cow health and performance during periods of heat stress, visit www.TheOmniGenDifference.com or contact a Phibro expert at info.europe@pahc.com.

