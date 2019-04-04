Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Resignation of Director
PR Newswire
London, April 3
4 April 2019
Andalas Energy and Power Plc
('Andalas' or the 'Company')
Resignation of Director
Andalas Energy and Power Plc (AIM: ADL) announces the resignation of Dan Jorgensen as Finance Director of the Company with immediate effect. Dan is leaving to pursue other private commercial opportunities. He will assist the Company by providing on-going support as it transitions to a new arrangement, as detailed below.
FIM Capital Limited, the Company's administrator, will take up the financial management functions which Dan had been responsible for whilst Graham Smith, a non-executive director of Andalas and the CEO of FIM Capital Limited, will assume responsibility for finance on the Board.
Simon Gorringe, CEO of Andalas Energy and Power PLC said: "I would like to thank Dan for his support and commitment over the last few years. He has been a key member of our management team and will be sorely missed. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours."
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
