Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Resignation of Director

PR Newswire

London, April 3

4 April 2019

Andalas Energy and Power Plc
('Andalas' or the 'Company')
Resignation of Director

Andalas Energy and Power Plc (AIM: ADL) announces the resignation of Dan Jorgensen as Finance Director of the Company with immediate effect. Dan is leaving to pursue other private commercial opportunities. He will assist the Company by providing on-going support as it transitions to a new arrangement, as detailed below.

FIM Capital Limited, the Company's administrator, will take up the financial management functions which Dan had been responsible for whilst Graham Smith, a non-executive director of Andalas and the CEO of FIM Capital Limited, will assume responsibility for finance on the Board.

Simon Gorringe, CEO of Andalas Energy and Power PLC said: "I would like to thank Dan for his support and commitment over the last few years. He has been a key member of our management team and will be sorely missed. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Simon GorringeAndalas Energy and Power PlcTel: +44 1624 681250
Graham SmithAndalas Energy and Power PlcTel: +44 1624 681250
Roland Cornish/ James BiddleBeaumont Cornish Limited
(Nominated Adviser)		Tel: +44 20 7628 3396
Colin Rowbury
Novum Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 207 399 9427
Christian DennisOptiva Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 20 3411 1881
Stefania BarbaglioCassiopeia Services LtdStefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com

