Cavotec SA: Invitation to Investor Information Meeting

Cavotec SA hereby invites you to participate in an investor information meeting in Stockholm. CEO Mikael Norin and CFO Glenn Withers, together with select members of the Executive Management Team, will give an update on the company's execution on the transformation plan, the next chapter of Cavotec's strategy, and a financial update. The presentation will include a strategy and market update on each segment by the respective Division Presidents.
The meeting will be held in English and is only for investors and analysts.
Date and address
The investor meeting will be held 7 May at 13.30 - 16.30 CEST at Helio, Grev Turegatan 30 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Registration
To join the investor information meeting, please register by sending an email to: investorinformationday@cavotec.com
Live video webcast
The meeting can be followed live or as replay here: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cavotec-live-webcast-link-investor-information-meeting-2019and also at: http://ir.cavotec.comin the section Investor Meetings.
Conference call
If you wish to listen to the presentation via telephone, please dial the following number:
SE: +46856642692
UK: +443333009030
US: +18335268382
Presentation
The presentation will be available once the presentation has started at http://ir.cavotec.comin the section Investor Meetings.
For further details please contact:
Johan Hähnel, Investor Relations Manager. Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34. Email: investor@cavotec.com.
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on April 4, 2019.
Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec's innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations.To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com
