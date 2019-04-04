Curetis: Study Data Presented at ECCMID 2019 Confirm Clinical Benefits of Unyvero Platform





Growing body of evidence shows benefits of Unyvero for antibiotic stewardship

8 new reports on European studies presented by clinical researchers using Unyvero HPN, ITI, BCU and IAI

Amsterdam, the Netherlands; San Diego, CA, USA; and Holzgerlingen, Germany; April 04, 2019, 08:00 am CET -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis USA Inc. and Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that novel products, data, and services will be presented during this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, from April 13 - 16, 2019. Curetis can be found at booth 1.65 during the conference.

As part of the scientific program of the conference, several of Curetis' Unyvero Application Cartridges for the detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) markers in severe infections are featured in a total of eight scientific contributions summarizing clinical studies conducted by independent clinical research groups.

As an example, in a clinical study of the Unyvero HPN Application Cartridge for pneumonia Unyvero would have led to changes in antibiotic therapy in 37 of 56 evaluated clinical episodes, i.e. in two thirds of patients (Poster #1559). In another study of the Unyvero BCU Application Cartridge in patients with hospital-acquired bloodstream infections, the researchers concluded that the use of Unyvero BCU would have allowed an early adaptation of antimicrobial therapy in 48.5% of cases of gram-negative blood stream infections (Poster #2362).

These studies add to a growing body of clinical evidence across many countries in Europe, the U.S. and Asia on the value proposition that Unyvero offers to clinicians around the world in assessing and - if needed - adapting the antibiotic therapy regimen based on rapid molecular diagnostic test results.

During ECCMID 2019, the Company will also showcase its Unyvero A30 RQ Platform, which is in advanced stages of development and available for partnering. Moreover, the Company will introduce its Unyvero AMR Atlas, a knowledge base on AMR markers featured on Unyvero Application Cartridges for pneumonia (HPN / LRT) as well as novel, next-generation sequencing services for public health and the pharmaceutical industry, both developed by Curetis' subsidiary Ares Genetics.

Contributions to the scientific program of ECCMID 2019 related to Unyvero Applications: Unyvero HPN - Hospitalized Pneumonia: Poster

#1553: Comparison study of the Curetis Unyvero platform with routine microbiological culture of broncho-alveolar lavage specimens for detection of pathogens and associated resistance mechanisms, and the potential impact on management of pneumonia in the ICU setting

Lucinda Barrett, McKechnie Stuart, Jones Emma-Louise

PS090 Molecular diagnostics of respiratory tract pathogens

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 12:30 - 13:30 Poster #1559: Impact of the Unyvero HPN test in intensive care unit patients with ventilator-associated pneumonia or severe hospital-acquired pneumonia

Peiffer-Smadja N, Bouadma L, Allouche K, Reboul M, Montravers P, Timsit J-F, Armand-Lefèvre

PS090 Molecular diagnostics of respiratory tract pathogens

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 12:30 - 13:30 Poster

#1563: Appropriateness of antimicrobial prescribing for hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated pneumonia (HAP/VAP) in UK ICUs assessed against PCR-based molecular diagnostic tests

Virve Enne, Rossella Baldan, Charlotte Russell, Alp Aydin, Hollian Richardson, Dewi Owen, Brenda Nomamiukor, Juliet High, Antony Colles, David Brealey, Federico Ricciardi, Julie Barber, Ann Marie Swart, Justin O'Grady, Vanya Gant and David M Livermore on behalf of the INHALE WP2 Study Group

PS090 Molecular diagnostics of respiratory tract pathogens

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 12:30 - 13:30 Poster

#1561: An observational study comparing the performance of two multiplex PCR platforms against routine microbiology for the detection of potential pathogens in patients with suspected hospital-acquired/ventilator-associated pneumonia (HAP/VAP) across 15 UK intensive care units (ICUs)

Virve I. Enne, Alp Aydin, Hollian Richardson, Dewi Owen, Rossella Baldan, Charlotte Russell, Brenda Nomamiukor, Ann Marie Swart, Juliet High, Antony Colles, Federico Ricciardi, Julie Barber, Vanya Gant, David M. Livermore and Justin O'Grady on behalf of the INHALE WP1 Study Group

PS090 Molecular diagnostics of respiratory tract pathogens

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 12:30 - 13:30 Unyvero BCU - Blood Culture Poster

#2362: Clinical evaluation of the Blood Culture UNYVERO (BCU) assay for the diagnosis of hospital-acquired bloodstream infection - preliminary results

G. Péan de Ponfilly, H. Benmansour, AL Munier, E. Lecorche, F. Mougari, H. Jacquier, E. Cambau

PS134 - Advances in bloodstream infection diagnostics

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 12:30-13:30 Unyvero ITI - Implant & Tissue Infections Poster

#2512: How reliable is the new generation of multiplex PCR in the diagnosis of periprosthetic joint infection?

Lausmann C, Citak M, Abdelaziz H, Gehrke T, Zahar A.

PS090 Molecular diagnostics of respiratory tract pathogens

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 12:30 - 13:30 Poster

#1577 Diagnostic performances and therapeutic impact of the Unyvero ITI multiplex PCR in periprosthetic joint infections

Boisset S., Richarme C., Pavese P., Duval B. R., Pierre I, Seurat O.

PS090 Molecular diagnostics of respiratory tract pathogens

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 12:30 - 13:30 Unvero IAI - Intra-Abdominal Infections Poster

#1587: Performance of the automated multiplex-PCR Unyvero IAI application in the management of complicated intra-abdominal infections

Simon Klifa, Catherine Dunyach-Remy, Claire Roger, Hélène Marchandin, Jean- Yves Lefrant, Laurent Muller, Albert Sotto, Jean-Philippe Lavigne

PS090 Molecular diagnostics of respiratory tract pathogens

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 12:30 - 13:30

###

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH is developing next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the presumably most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.comand www.ares-genetics.com.



Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should", and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact Details

Curetis GmbH

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr@curetis.comor ir@curetis.com

www.curetis.com

Curetis International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info(@)akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

Attachment