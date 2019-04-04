Nasdaq Riga decided on April 4, 2019 to resume trading in AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN code: LV0000100501) shares with April 4, 2019 trading session and immediately remove the observation status which was applied to the company on March 29, 2019. Additionally Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order book of AS "Olainfarm" shares by canceling the orders entered before the trading suspension on April 1, 2019. On April 3, 2019, AS "Olainfarm" published an announcement with the decisions of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of April 1, 2019. As a result, the circumstances based on which the trading was suspended and the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.