RTDNA Canada congratulates Karen MacDonald as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Central Region

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize an outstanding individual in the Central region who has distinguished herself through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of her career in journalism and news management.

RTDNA President Fiona Conway said, "Karen MacDonald is a pioneer in the Anglo- Quebec broadcast market. Karen's commitment to journalism, story telling, and balanced reporting has been a trademark of her career and she has been an asset to our industry for more than 30 years."

Karen MacDonald will be presented with her RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award during the President's Reception on May 10, 2019. For more information on the event visit www.rtdnacanada.com/2019-social-events/.

Karen MacDonald

Karen MacDonald is the News Director and Station Manager for Global Montreal (CKMI) and is a pioneer in the Anglo-Quebec broadcast market. What began as a small station in Quebec City, Karen has been part of its ongoing growth in terms of hours of broadcast production and online publishing. Karen has done dozens of jobs over the years, from early days of reporting and anchoring to running master control and operations to News Director and Station Manager. Karen has mentored literally hundreds of journalists who now work at all Canadian Networks nationally and locally.

Vitally, Karen has been instrumental in the advancement of young women in the industry, serving as an advocate for young journalists navigating an inequitably male field, and an avid supporter of many community and charitable organizations.She is an exceptional manager who continues to handle a challenging business without ever losing sight of career counselling and development for our employees. Karen's commitment to journalism, storytelling and balanced reporting is a trademark of her career and an asset for our industry.

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

