Effective 1st June 2019, Thierry Parmentier will be joining Arkema (Paris:AKE) with a view to taking up the post of Executive Vice President Human Resources and Corporate Communication on 1st July, replacing Michel Delaborde who will be retiring. Thierry Parmentier will also join the Executive Committee.

Thierry Parmentier is currently Senior Vice President Human Resources and a member of the Executive Committee of Alstom. From 2008 to 2017 he held the position of Human Resources Director and was a member of the Executive Committee of Technip.

He previously held a number of positions in Human Resources at Faurécia, Atos and Schlumberger.

Aged 54, Thierry Parmentier is a graduate of the Nancy 2 University and Paris 2 Panthéon Assas University. He also holds a degree from the Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas University Centre Interdisciplinaire de Formation la Fonction du Personnel (CIFFOP) personnel management training center.

