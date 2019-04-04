Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Announces Launch of BeautiFill, the First Laser-Based Platform to Produce High Quality Autologous Fat for Holistic Body and Face Contouring

NURNBERG, Germany, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, today announced global launch of BeautiFill, the first laser-assisted fat harvesting platform on the market, designed to produce high quality autologous fat for holistic body and face contouring, with the added benefits of reducing surgical procedure time and associated risks.

BeautiFill combines laser assisted liposuction and fat processing into one simple procedure, allowing physicians to immediately implant autologous fat, addressing volume loss related to both aesthetic and medical conditions.

Autologous fat transfer is the next frontier in aesthetic medicine. "Losing volume is a natural part of the aging process, but options to satisfy larger quantities of volume loss have been limited and cost-prohibitive for patients," said Daniel Friedmann, M.D. "BeautiFill is more than a complete system for autologous fat transfer, it's a comprehensive solution. With BeautiFill we now can achieve high fat viability, maximizing the longevity of fat transfer results."

BeautiFill features a proprietary radial tip laser fiber encased in a protective glass sheath. The design facilitates a 360-degree laser energy distribution pattern, efficiently detaching fat from its connective tissue, while maintaining adipocyte integrity and vitality. In a controlled clinical study comparing mechanical liposuction and BeautiFill fat aspiration, the adipocyte yield from BeautiFill presented over 90% fat cells viability and an increase of 40% in reimplantation suitable fat over mechanical liposuction.

"The launch of BeautiFill addresses two demands in our market - an alternative method to achieve fat reduction for body contouring and an all-in-one solution for fat transfer," says Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma. "BeautiFill is one of Alma's leading platforms, backed by significant investments in clinical studies, aimed at maintaining our prominent market position. BeautiFill offers physicians the opportunity to be on the cutting edge of aesthetic medicine adding new procedures and revenue stream to their practice."

