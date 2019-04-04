SUSI Partners has bought a 50% stake in Macquarie Capital's 63 MW / 340 MWh distributed energy storage portfolio in Southern California. Included as part of this purchase is the world's largest virtual power plant.In early 2017, SUSI Partners launched what it called the "world's first dedicated energy storage infrastructure fund", and by the end of May 2018 the group had raised €252 million ($283 million) from institutional investors in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Switzerland. The fund seeks returns of 8-10% in 10 years when accounting for degradation, with a minimum project ...

