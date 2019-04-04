Markforged Announces New European Headquarters in Dublin, Ireland

Markforged will look to hire 100 new employees in Dublin

WATERTOWN, Mass. and DUBLIN, Ireland, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markforged, a leading manufacturer of industrial 3D printers, today announced the opening of its first official European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, part of the company's planned global expansion for 2019. Markforged is opening its new European headquarters with the support of the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.



Founded in 2013 and based just outside of Boston, MA, the Dublin office will be the first international office for Markforged and will serve as the base of its operations in Europe to meet the rapidly growing demand for affordable machines that print high-strength materials, such as carbon fiber and MIM metals.

Over the next three years, Markforged intends to hire 100 new employees, across all functions, to staff the new HQ. To learn more about open positions, please visit: https://markforged.com/jobs

Just a short flight from the company's US headquarters in Boston, Dublin boasts superior technical talent while acting as a gateway to better serving the EMEA region. The new office is the first phase of the global expansion that Markforged cited in its recent news regarding raising $82 million USD in a Series D round in late March.

"Launching our Dublin operations is a huge milestone for Markforged as we look to strengthen our business overseas," said Darcey Harrison, Global VP Sales, Services, and Partnerships at Markforged. "Our experience working with IDA Ireland has been nothing but exceptional - we're thrilled to be joining such a thriving tech community with such support."

Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation said, "I am delighted that Markforged has chosen Dublin as its new European HQ. We all know the strong potential of 3D printing and I warmly welcome their presence in Ireland and the creation of 100 highly skilled jobs. We already have a strong footprint of High-Tech companies in Dublin and we are very keen to expand that by attracting a wider range of specialist companies such as Markforged."

Welcoming today's announcement, Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said, "The decision by Markforged to locate their European headquarters in Dublin again confirms Ireland's reputation as the premier location for fast-growing, innovative companies to build and support their future international growth. I wish Markforged every success and offer the continued support of IDA Ireland."

Markforged has been gradually expanding its international operations for the last two years, developing a global partner network in 50 countries, in addition to staffing local application engineers and business development leaders across the world. Stephen Barbuto, EMEA Director of Commercial Sales, will lead the opening team who will look to hire 100 new employees over the next 3 years.

Since its founding in 2013, Markforged has quickly become a leader in 3D printing. Deloitte named Markforged the 10th fastest growing technology company in North America, while Forbes named the company to its Next Billion Dollar Startup list. The company has amassed a large installed base among leading manufacturers and other types of businesses that benefit from additive capabilities. Markforged shipped more than 2,500 industrial printers in 2018 alone, making it one of the largest additive manufacturing companies in the industry.

About Markforged

Markforged transforms manufacturing with the most affordable 3D printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, MA, Markforged has over 250 employees globally, with $137 million in both strategic and venture capital. To learn more about Markforged, please visit https://markforged.com