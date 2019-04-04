Galway based Atlantic Therapeutics (Atlantic) has been awarded funding to a maximum €150k from the Enterprise Ireland Market Discovery Fund to support the company to enter new global markets.

Atlantic develops medical devices, related software, apps and connected health technologies to treat incontinence, sexual-health dysfunctions and other associated disorders.

The company recently received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ground breaking INNOVO Therapy System to treat urinary incontinence and has ambitions to capitalise on a huge potential market worth an estimated $5billion (USD).

"The US incontinence market is significant and largely underserved by current treatment options," said Steve Atkinson, CEO Atlantic Therapeutics. "As such, it presents us with a huge opportunity."

"Our INNOVO technology offers significant clinical and safety benefits and we are particularly grateful to receive this award from Enterprise Ireland to help our global ambitions."

The Enterprise Ireland fund aims to incentivise companies to research viable and sustainable market entry strategies in new geographic markets.

"Enterprise Ireland supports innovative companies with global ambition to build scale and expand their reach in international markets. The Market Discovery Fund is a means for companies to take the necessary first steps in exploring new markets, and this is particularly relevant in the context of Brexit. Atlantic Therapeutics is an example of an innovative, pioneering medtech company, that we believe will realise its growth potential with the support of Enterprise Ireland and this funding," said Deirdre Glenn, Department Manager, Lifesciences, Enterprise Ireland.

About Atlantic Therapeutics

Atlantic Therapeutics develops professional and consumer medical devices, related software, apps and connected health technologies to treat all types of incontinence, sexual health dysfunctions, and other associated disorders by strengthening muscles and modulating nerves of the pelvic floor. INNOVO from Atlantic Therapeutics is a unique, externally applied, patented CE device that delivers a safe, clinically effective and comfortable therapy to treat reversible clinical conditions associated with pelvic floor weakness in the comfort of the user's own home.

