While China will grow marginally by 2%, Europe will add over 7 GW of capacity, with utility-scale installations in Spain alone contributing 60% of the growth in the region. The U.S. will overtake India to once again become the second-largest PV market.The global solar PV market is set to bounce back from single-digit growth in 2018 to 25% in 2019, reaching 129 GW of solar installations, according to IHS Markit. This revived growth comes mainly from markets outside of China, including a group of countries that are forecast to rise by 43% in 2019. Spain, Vietnam and other nations have 2019 deadlines ...

