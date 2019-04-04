Ahlstrom-Munksjö Extia Filtration Media Wins the New Product Award

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Filtration & Separations Society awarded Ahlstrom-Munksjö Extia with the New Product Award in their Annual Awards Luncheon at FiltCon 2019.



Extia, a breakthrough highly durable filtration media designed to extend filtration lifetime for Air Pollution Control (APC) applications. APC filtration media is used in a wide range of industrial applications to reduce or eliminate the emission of particles into the atmosphere from stationary sources. New Extia extends filtration lifetime by more than 40% and helps customers to extend the operational duration, before needing to change the filters. Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a leading producer of industrial air filtration materials.



"I am very proud of our South Korean R&D team which developed this great new product. Extia is an excellent example of how Ahlstrom-Munksjö can leverage on its global scale in developing and manufacturing high-performance filtration products" says Fulvio Capussotti, EVP Filtration and Performance. "Extia is targeted for industrial filtration customers and we will continue to strengthen our product offering for our customers in this field."



Ahlstrom-Munksjö 's Filtration business, part of Filtration and Performance business area, develops and produces efficient filtration materials for engine oils, fuels and air, as well as industrial air, used in vehicles or for industrial purposes. The Filtration business also has applications and is further developing filtration solutions for e-mobility.



For more information, please visit www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/extia or contact filtration@ahlstrom-munksjo.com.



Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable everyday life. Our offering include filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales are about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com.

