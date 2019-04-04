VSBLTY Joins Muller Group International's Portfolio Of Technology Companies Providing Facial Recognition And Weapon Detection Software

PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) announced today that it has formed an alliance with Muller Group International (MGI), joining with other MGI partner companies in providing comprehensive turnkey security solutions for corporations, governments, entertainment and sports venues and schools.

MGI was founded by Jeffrey S. Muller, a former FBI Supervisory Special Agent who serves as the firm's president and CEO. Based in Washington, DC, MGI operates in 25 countries and utilizes innovative technologies to safeguard governments and corporations from cyber threats and weaponized alternative attacks.

VSBLTY is a leading retail software and technology company that provides facial recognition and weapon detection using the power of machine learning and computer vision. Its proprietary VSBLTY Vector product can be used alone or in combination with any form of digital signage to provide perimeter security by looking for "persons of interest" or individuals carrying weapons with the intent to cause harm.

MGI and VSBLTY recently teamed as technology partners to provide security to a Fortune 50 company at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Muller said. "With the help of VSBLTY'S state-of-the-art software that provides facial recognition and weapon detection, we were able to provide perimeter security for a major global corporation over the five-day event," Muller explained. A local database was constructed of several hundred "known" persons, who represented an active threat to the client, its assets and its brand, he said. Muller added, "Using more than a dozen hidden cameras, MGI and VSBLTY interfaced with the client's operations team, providing live photos that enabled them to do a visual comparison with database photos to determine if the individual was an active threat."

VSBLTY Co-Founder and CEO Jay Hutton said, "With more and more so-called soft targets being attacked around the world, heightened security is needed virtually everywhere. In most instances, our face-on cameras provide better facial recognition than overhead CCTV cameras to enable faster, professional security responses to threats. "With this partnership with MGI we are advancing the increasingly important ability to provide security where it has never been available before," he added.

Muller pointed out that companies, as well as sports and entertainment venues, or even schools, can no longer rely solely on physical "guards, gates and guns" to maintain safety or mitigate risk. He explained, "To keep ahead of cyber and physical attacks we need increasingly to rely on innovative technologies."

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Muller Group International (www.MullerGroupInternational.com)

MGI assists all levels of government, corporations, as well as national and international organizations, as they face newly emerging challenges in an increasingly dangerous international security environment. MGI is led by Jeffrey Muller, a former military officer who previously served 21 years as a Supervisory Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. At the FBI he co-founded the organization's Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate and created INTERPOL's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Directorate. MGI provides curriculum and educational development, training, capacity building, national policy and plans structuring, domain and facility vulnerability assessments, and legislation review as well as instruction on the response to, and investigation of, incidents that could threaten the security of a corporation or nation.

