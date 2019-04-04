sprite-preloader
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
AECI Limited - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, April 4

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

("AECI" or "the Company")

CHANGE TO THE BOARD: RESIGNATION OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, notification is hereby given that Graham Dempster has advised the Board of Directors that he will resign from his position as a Non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 30 September 2019.

Among his other Board responsibilities, Mr Dempster is a member of the Audit Committee and has served in this capacity since 2016. In view of his resignation, he will not be available for re-election to the Audit Committee at and with effect from the next Annual General Meeting of AECI ordinary shareholders, scheduled to be held on 29 May 2019.

Woodmead, Sandton

4 April 2019

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


