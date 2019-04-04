As from April 5, 2019 Unit Rights issued by myFC Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading in unit rights will continue until April 18, 2019. Instrument: Subscription units (UR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: MYFC UR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012480945 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 171905 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from April 5, 2019 paid subscription units issued by myFC Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading in paid subscription units will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units (BTU) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: MYFC BTU ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012480952 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 171907 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank. For further information, please call Avanza Bank on 08-562 251 21.