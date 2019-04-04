JNA Awards and Responsible Jewellery Council renew their collaboration to encourage wider celebration of responsible business practices at JNA Awards 2019

HONG KONG, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The JNA Awards and the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) have renewed their collaboration for a further year, to encourage an even greater number of business and individuals in the international jewellery industry to celebrate their positive business approach at the JNA Awards 2019. Armed with their shared values and vision for the trade, the collaboration, first established in 2018, promotes best practices and responsible behaviour across the jewellery supply chain, ultimately leading to long term industry advancement.

Since its inception in 2012, the JNA Awards has been striving to identify, recognise, celebrate and encourage excellence, best practices and innovation in the international jewellery and gemstone industry. A leading platform for companies to showcase their outstanding achievements, as well as their commitment to innovation and responsibility, the JNA Awards is now accepting entries for its eighth edition until 26 April 2019.

The RJC is the jewellery industry's foremost standards-setting and certification body, with more than 1,100 member companies spanning the entire jewellery supply chain, from mine to retail, across 75 countries. Its mission is to promote responsible and safe business practices within the industry and help firms of all sizes meet rising ethical standards, while creating jobs and opportunities globally.

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, and Director of Business Development -- Jewellery Group at UBM Asia, said, "We are honoured to continue our collaboration with RJC to further promote our common values and the positives of the trade . We hope that through our joint efforts, more companies will be inspired to commit to excellence and best practices in their business operations and to share their success stories at the JNA Awards."

Andrew Bone, Executive Director at RJC said, "Our continued collaboration with the Awards allows us to recognise the best of our industry and demonstrating its commitment to ethical behavior, building further trust across the supply chain. This has been our mission since launched 15 years ago and we support any initiative that furthers this."

JNA Awards 2019 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

The Honourees or shortlisted entrants will be announced on 20 June 2019 at the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.

For more information, visit http://www.JNAawards.com/ or contact:

JNA Awards Marketing

UBM Asia (Hong Kong)

+852-2516-2184

marketing@jnaawards.com

Responsible Jewellery Council

+44207-321-0992

communications@responsiblejewellery.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846842/RJC.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774742/JNA_Awards_logo_2019_CMYK_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816069/UBM_Logo.jpg