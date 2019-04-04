Merz, einer der weltweit führenden Anbieter im Bereich Ästhetik und Neurotoxine, gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen auf dem Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) die neuesten klinischen Daten zur Verwendung des Portfolios von Merz Aesthetics präsentieren wird. Die Daten zum Portfolio, das die Produkte Belotero, Cellfina, Radiesse, Ultherapy und Botulinum Toxin umfasst, werden vom 04. April bis 6.April 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco in Form von Vorträgen und E-Postern vorgestellt.

Ergänzend zu den Vorträgen und Posterpräsentationen ist Merz Aesthetics Sponsor des Symposiums zum Thema Early Intervention Meets Beautification Treating the Social Media Generation, welches am Freitag, 5.April 2019 von 14:00 16:00 Uhr im Auditorium Prince Pierre stattfindet. Fünf internationale fachkundige werden unter anderem Live-Injektionen durchführen und von ihren persönlichen Erfahrungen bei der Behandlung von Patienten berichten:

Dr. Rolf Bartsch Plastic Surgeon, Österreich

Dr. Sabrina Fabi Dermatologin, USA

Prof. Dr. Martina Kerscher Dermatologin, Deutschland

Dr. Jani van Loghem Facharzt für ästhetische Medizin, Niederlande

Dr. Sonja Sattler Dermatologin, Deutschland

Marie Doppelhofer Bloggerin, Österreich

Vorträge

Restorative properties of hydroxylapatite (Regenerative Aesthetics Session). Kate Goldie, MBChB European Medical Aesthetics Ltd, London, UK; Sabrina Fabi, MD, Cosmetic Laser Dermatology, San Diego, USA. Donnerstag, 4.April 2019, 10:00 12:00 Uhr, Auditorium Camille Blanc

Elements of the face attractiveness and balance (Fillers: Natural Results and Attractiveness Session). Dr. Jani van Loghem, MD Falck Clinic, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Donnerstag, 4.April 2019, 14:00 16:00 Uhr, Auditorium Prince Pierre

Study with controlled subcision, calcium hydroxylapatite and microfocused ultrasound with visualization: What is the best algorithm for combination to improve cellulite appearance (Rubbish and Reality on Combined Treatments Session). Gabriela Casabona, MD Ocean Clinic, Marbella. Samstag, 6.April2019, 9:00 10:30Uhr, Auditorium Camille Blanc

Posterpräsentationen

Die E-Poster können während des gesamten Kongresses von Donnerstag, 4.April bis Samstag, 6.April 2019 im Posterbereich, Ebene 2 vor dem Camille Blanc Auditorium besichtigt werden.

Botulinum Toxin

IncobotulinumtoxinA: A unique and pure formulation of botulinum neurotoxin type A for use in aesthetic and therapeutic medicine. Ada Trindade de Almeida, MD Hospital do Servidor Municipal de São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil.

Comparison of incobotulinumtoxinA to botulinum neurotoxin type A formulations in Asia. Jürgen Frevert, PhD Formerly of Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Frankfurt, Germany.

Escalating doses of incobotulinumtoxinA for extended treatment of glabellar frown lines: safety and efficacy results from a randomized, double-blind study. Corey Maas, MD The Maas Clinic, San Francisco, CA, US.

Safety, tolerability, and efficacy of repeat-dose injections of incobotulinumtoxinA in the treatment of upper facial lines: results from a prospective, open-label, phase III study. Tanja Fischer, MD Haut- Lasercentrum, Potsdam, Germany.

Combined post-operative scar treatment with incobotulinumtoxinA and microneedling to improve the appearance and functionality of scarring following surgical removal of facial skin tumors and flap reconstruction. Gabriela Casabona, MD Ocean Clinic, Marbella, Spain

Decrease in therapeutic effect among botulinum toxin type A agents: Analysis of the FDA adverse event reporting system database. Rashid Kazerooni, PharmD, MS, BCPS Merz North America, Raleigh, NC, US

Belotero

Open label multicenter post-market clinical follow-up to confirm the performance and the safety of CPM -HA20 in facial skin revitalization. Martina Kerscher, MD, PhD University of Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany.

-HA20 in facial skin revitalization. Martina Kerscher, MD, PhD University of Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany. Cohesive polydensified matrix crosslinked hyaluronic acid volumizing gel: An MRI and CT study. Patrick Micheels, MD Private Practice, Geneva, Switzerland

Radiesse

Diluted and Hyperdiluted Calcium Hydroxylapatite for Skin Tightening: Guidelines from a Global Consensus Panel. Kate Goldie, MBChB European Medical Aesthetics Ltd, London, UK

Radiological evaluation of calcium hydroxylapatite implantation to correct volume loss in the dorsum of the hand. Amir Moradi, MD Private Practice, Vista, CA, US

CaHA microspheres: Contact with fibroblasts and amount of spheres are key factors for collagen stimulation. Bartosch Nowag Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Frankfurt, Germany

Calcium hydroxylapatite: A safety review. Jonathan A. Kadouch, MD, PhD ReSculpt Clinic, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Ultherapy

Upper Body Lifting and Tightening with Calcium Hydroxylapatite and Microfocused Ultrasound with Visualization. Jani van Loghem, MD Falck Clinic, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Differentiation of microfocused ultrasound with visualization treatment using a customized management protocol of see-plan-treat. Julia Sevi, MBChB Aesthetic Health, Leeds, UK

Microfocused Ultrasound with Visualization: Treatment Plans and Comfort Management in Real-World Practice. Amanda K. Doyle, MD Russak Dermatology, New York, NY, US

Cellfina

Multicenter Pivotal Study of the Safety and Effectiveness of a Tissue Stabilized-Guided Subcision Procedure for the Treatment of Cellulite 5 Year Update. Michael S. Kaminer, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, MA, US

Über Merz

Mit rund 3.000 Mitarbeitern und direkter Präsenz in 28 Ländern ist Merz ein weltweit agierendes Familienunternehmen im Bereich medizinische Ästhetik und Neurotoxine mit Sitz in Frankfurt. Die Innovationskraft, eine solide Finanzstärke und kontinuierliches Wachstum zeichnen das Unternehmen aus, das seit mehr als 110 Jahren in Privatbesitz ist. Neben einem umfassenden Portfolio von Ästhetikprodukten der Kategorien Medizingeräte und injizierbare Produkte sowie Hauptpflege entwickelt Merz auch Neurotoxine zur Behandlung neurologisch bedingter Bewegungsstörungen. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017/18 erzielte Merz einen Umsatz von 1.024,4 Mio. Euro. Weitere Informationen unter: www.merz.de.

