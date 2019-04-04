



SINGAPORE, Apr 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - This year promises to be a remarkable milestone for Infinito Wallet. The team has released their long-awaited DApp browser named App Square and Infinito Blockchain Platform - a development platform providing everyone with powerful blockchain modules, and expanded their partnership network by collaborating with leading blockchain names. This April, Holdex officially joins hands with Infinito Wallet as a technology partner to provide full support for token sales.Infinito Wallet is the world leading universal home for leading cryptocurrencies and blockchain services. The wallet has an advanced, native security feature called Token Veri-Sign, which can identify the authentic token and its smart contract address among those with similar names, making it an optimal wallet solution for token investors. Last year, the Universal Wallet, which has been supporting leading utility token standards since its market debut, was also the first and only wallet in the world to integrate KYC feature, allowing it to support security tokens as well. The Infinito team also partners with major token service providers to develop the wallet into a comprehensive solution for token issuers and investors/holders alike.Established in November 2017, Holdex is Asia's leading decentralised cloud-based platform. With the mission to make fundraising easy and affordable for startups, Holdex's Initial Coin Offering Service provides a reliable and user-friendly tool for digital asset companies to manage their token sales with a suite of tools, connect with backers, and access a variety of potential partners. The platform currently has numerous verified token sales projects listed for investors.By partnering with the Universal Wallet, Holdex's compliant decentralised fundraising platform will be integrated into Infinito App Square, allowing smart contract-based fundraising projects to easily get discovered by Infinito Wallet's massive user community. Vice versa, Infinitors can now easily find information of UTO projects and directly invest in the tokens of their choice.UTO (Utility Token Offering) is a form of a crypto crowdfunding mechanism in which companies sell their tokens in exchange for fiat currency or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether. This model, which is similar to how traditional businesses earn funds by selling shares or ownership stake, has risen to be the main topic of blockchain community recently.Together, Infinito Wallet and Holdex can give crypto crowdfunding startups complete support, from the early stage of creating and managing campaigns, to promoting and reaching investors and the user community. For token investors/holders, this collaboration creates a seamless experience for asset storage and usage, which helps further spread adoption of crypto assets as well as blockchain technology as a whole.Regarding this collaboration between Infinito Wallet and Holdex, Jack Thang Nguyen - CEO of Infinito said that "From the beginning, bringing mass adoption to blockchain has always been Infinito team's mission. And we know that only by helping businesses and startups put blockchain into practice, this disruptive technology can fully evolve as it should. Therefore, partnering with Holdex is a significant step for Infinito to not just provide better service for our users but also contribute to the global blockchain ecosystem. We are glad to help token sales projects reach their targets. Together, Infinito and Holdex can accompany and provide the best support to UTOs projects in their journey to success.""Partnering up with Infinito Wallet is a key milestone in our journey to aid startup financing. Having a large community that knows and supports your project is a massive advantage in the tough startup journey. While we focus on enabling financing via our infrastructure and network, Infinito and their technology unlock the potential for our projects to reach a massive community of users." says Vadim, Holdex CEO. "We are really excited about the integration of our products. Together we can offer a much stronger ecosystem for the many projects out there looking for support, whatever that looks like: technology, connections, community or expertise.", he continues.Become Infinito Wallet's partner or get your DApp listed on App Square now!Soon, DApps on NEO, STELLAR, and more will be added to the Universal Wallet with a variety of functions such as Exchange, Finance, Compliance, Games, Education, News and more. Infinito Wallet is looking forward to expanding their partner network and DApp list for a greater future. Contact the team behind the Universal Wallet via info@infinitowallet.io.Build your own DApp?For DApp developers, the Infinito team also provides a development platform to help speed up and simplify your DApp development process. Infinito Blockchain Platform (IBP) has a wide variety of blockchain modules including API/SDKs, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Solutions, DApp and Smart Contract templates, and more. Contact info@infinito.io for more information.About Infinito WalletPositioning as a leading universal wallet for crypto users, Infinito Wallet serves as a gateway for users to maximize usage and potentials of their cryptocurrencies. By selectively expanding their partner network, Infinito Wallet aims to build an ecosystem of practical blockchain services including exchanges, ID/KYC solutions, and other blockchain-related business services. At the same time, Infinito team helps support communities of developers and businesses with an open blockchain infrastructure of technologies and compliant-ready services, so that they can seamlessly build, launch, and operate their innovative products and services efficiently.Infinito Wallet's core development team of blockchain R&D experts has intensive professional experience. Currently, their organization consists of more than 300 members including developers, designers, business and marketing specialists. Infinito is promoting research on infrastructure for cryptocurrencies and developers utilizing blockchain.Follow Infinito Wallet on:- Telegram: https://t.me/infinitowallet- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InfinitoWallet/- Twitter: https://twitter.com/InfinitoWallet- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc8s67KYZ1AHZRUqJLLFc0g- Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/+InfinitoWallet- Medium: https://medium.com/infinito-wallet- Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/infinitowallet/- Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/infinitoservices/About HoldexHoldex is a financial technology software provider with a focus on making fundraising easy and affordable for startups. It is Asia's leading decentralised cloud-based platform where digital asset companies manage their token sales and connect with backers. Holdex is a one-stop blockchain ecosystem and network that connects token issuers, KYC providers, smart contract developers and legal experts to structure and run STOs and ICOs. The company's vision is to provide startups with an ever-broader set of financial services to assist them through their full financial cycle, from early stage rounds to pre-IPO.If you are looking to raise funds and need help to get that done fast and compliant, reach out to Holdex:Homepage: https://holdex.io/Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/holdexlimited/Medium: https://medium.com/holdexTwitter: https://twitter.com/holdexhq?lang=enHelp: hello@holdex.ioSource: InfinitoCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.