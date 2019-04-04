Young Delegates Release the "Changsha Initiative" at the 3rd International Youth Forum on Creativity and Heritage along the Silk Road

CHANGSHA, China, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd International Youth Forum on Creativity and Heritage along the Silk Road opened in Changsha, capital of central China'sHunan Province, on March 31. On top of 27 high-ranking delegates from 13 member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, the event was joined by 124 young representatives from 85 Belt and Road countries.

The forum aims to strengthen exchanges and cooperation among the media art cities and creative young talents of the Belt and Road nations. Apart from the opening ceremony and the Original Changsha media arts show, it includes the Caribbean film festival, the Chinese-foreign youth networking event, the Experience Changsha Media Arts Residency Program and a meaningful tour of Changsha.

The forum this year focuses on media arts, creative ideas, integration and protection of cultural heritage. Jointly released by young participants on April 3, the document, called the Changsha Initiative, centers on five parts, namely creativity, innovation, exchange, capacity building and youth. They agreed that as a significant source of innovation and creativity, the young could benefit from and contribute to exchanges and mutual learning. Capable and skilled youth, from their perspective, is a new generation of dream chasers, who will make the world a better place.

A historic city with a history of more than three millennia, Changsha represents a hub of great significance in the middle reach of the Yangtze River. Also, it is the first Chinese city to be recognized by UNESCO as the world "Media Arts Center".

The forum would offer a platform for the young attendees to increase cultural exchanges and carry forward the Silk Road spirit for further cooperation, said the event organizer. While striving to promote the enduring friendship with the Belt and Road countries, they will join hands to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=333257

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=333269