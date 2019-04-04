Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) is set to become a partner of Seraphim Space Camp, the UK's first accelerator for space technology start-ups.

Launched by Seraphim Capital, the world's leading SpaceTech venture fund, Seraphim Space Camp was created a year ago in London. Eutelsat will join the likes of the European Space Agency, Rolls-Royce, and Airbus in supporting the 3rd edition of the Seraphim Space Camp programme. Over the course of 9 weeks, the selected startups will have their businesses accelerated to become investment ready and to achieve commercial scale, receiving assistance with fund-raising, business and commercial advice, individual coaching and mentoring opportunities, as well as access to Seraphim Space Camp's industry network.

Eutelsat will be feeding into this ecosystem by actively engaging and providing its satellite expertise and space heritage to those participating start-ups, thus gaining exposure to a range of technological innovations which could support its future growth.

Jean-Hubert Lenotte, Eutelsat's Director of Strategy and Strategic Marketing said: "We are delighted to partner with the Seraphim Space Camp and to play our part in stimulating the technological innovation which drives the development of our sector. This engagement underlines our commitment to an open innovation strategy. Seraphim Space Camp's comprehensive and hands-on approach has already established itself as the go-to accelerator in the space field, notably leveraging the current dynamism of the UK space sector."

Rob Desborough, Director of Seraphim Space Camp said: "We're incredibly pleased to announce our partnership with Eutelsat. Many of the companies we select are utilising satellite data to solve on-Earth challenges, so to have onboard one of the world's leading satellite operators brings significant additional value to the programme. We look forward to working closely with Eutelsat throughout Mission #3 and beyond as we take Seraphim Space Camp to Europe."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

About Seraphim Space Camp

Space Camp is the UK's first dedicated accelerator programme for start-ups in the SpaceTech industry. Launched by Seraphim Capital, the world's only venture capital fund specialising exclusively in SpaceTech investment, Space Camp is backed by both the UK and European Space Agencies as well as by corporate partners such as Dentons, Rolls Royce and Cyient

Taking a "VC-mindset" approach to the accelerator concept, the founders of Space Camp believe that investment readiness should be a prerequisite for companies' participation in the programme, not the endgame.

Space Camp is creating an ecosystem and community support network to ensure that participating start-ups are equipped to maintain their accelerated growth beyond the completion of the programme, providing mentoring from more established companies from the Seraphim Capital portfolio, opportunities to work with invested corporate partners on proof-of-concepts and other technology integrations, and ongoing access to facilities and resources in locations around the world.

For more information, please visit: https://spacecamp.vc/

Social media:

https://twitter.com/SpaceCampVC

https://www.linkedin.com/company/seraphim-space-camp/

www.eutelsat.com - Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005280/en/

Contacts:

Media

Marie-Sophie Ecuer

Tel: 33 1 53 98 37 91

mecuer@eutelsat.com

Jessica Whyte

Tel: 33 1 53 98 37 91

jwhyte@eutelsat.com

Christina Darvasi

Tel: +52 55 26 29 58 47

cdarvasi@eutelsat.com

Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel: +33 1 53 98 35 30

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni

Tel: +33 1 53 98 35 30

cpugni@eutelsat.com

Alexandre Enjalbert

Tel: +33 1 53 98 35 30

aenjalbert@eutelsat.com

Press contact:

Audrey Vanderoost: audrey@seraphimcapital.com

Spacecamp@fieldhouseassociates.com