Bright Pattern Contact Centre Selected by Global Cybersecurity Firm Sysnet

DUBLIN, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysnet is a global, industry leading, cyber security organisation that provides business focused solutions to solve organisational security challenges, reducing risk and strengthening security with headquarters in Dublin and offices around the globe. As part of their offering, Sysnet helps businesses improve security and helps payment processing organisations to reduce risk through market-leading software, end-to-end services, and best-in-class support.

Sysnet partnered with Bright Pattern to help create an end-to-end customer support service that financial institutions could brand as their own to help merchants with technical issues. Bright Pattern is now deployed and powering three call centres in Europe and the United States and ensuring seamless service for financial merchants on both continents, 24/7.

Effortless and Personal Customer Service with Bright Pattern Omnichannel Cloud Contact Centre Software

Prior to selecting Bright Pattern, Sysnet was using Bright Pattern technology resold by another vendor. Sysnet was extremely happy with the product and wanted to work with Bright Pattern directly to get the product it already loved, along with vastly improved support.

Sysnet was impressed by the Bright Pattern team's external relationships with carriers and other third-party entities that ensured the migration happened with minimal fuss.

"Sysnet is very risk-averse. Bright Pattern promised and delivered a seamless migration. The Bright Pattern team was extremely responsive, keeping us constantly updated on everything they were doing," said David Williamson, Strategy & Operations Manager at Sysnet.

Business continuity remains a primary focus for Sysnet. Training and onboarding times have also been reduced. In addition, Sysnet is looking to roll out the Bright Pattern solution to cover a complete omnichannel experience for its customers, starting with web chat. Soon, Sysnet will have a consolidated Bright Pattern contact management solution for all its channels.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organisations because of its simplified yet robust omnichannel platform, enterprise functionality, cloud-first architecture, and the ability for business users to make modifications without needing professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognised by Ovum as a market challenger and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Centre FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the most simple and powerful contact centre software for midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users-without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact centre solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

About Sysnet

Sysnet is a global market leader for compliance and cybersecurity in the payment card industry. Sysnet helps businesses improve security and helps payment processing organisations to reduce risk through market-leading software, end-to-end services, and best-in-class support.

