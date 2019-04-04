Net Insight AB: Net Insight selected by Aldea Solutions for Pan American Games Lima 2019

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight today announces that Aldea Solutions has selected Net Insight's Nimbra platform for live video transport between 17 arenas and the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) during the Pan American Games in Peru.



The Pan American Games is a major sporting event in the Americasfeaturing summer sports, gathering around 6,700 athletes, who will participate in 39 sports and 62 disciplines. The competition is held among athletes from 41 nations of the Americas, every four years. The multi-sport eventis governed by the Pan American Sports Organization, Perufrom July 26 to August 11, 2019. The 2019 Pan American Games in Lima will have a potential international television audience of 400 million people.

Aldea Solutions is a leading provider of high-quality video services and solutions for the television and media industries providing end-to-end worldwide transmission and content distribution services and operates an extensive fiber-based network, with points-of-service covering 35 cities and 25 countries throughout the Americas and Europe. Aldea is building a media contribution network based on Net Insight's Nimbra solution transporting JPEG2000 compressed live video and audio feeds from the arenas to the IBC.

"We turned to Net Insight for their reliable and low-latency solution for this high-profile and major sports event once again," says Lionel Bentolila, CEO of Aldea Solutions. "We have a long partnership with Net Insight and we put our trust in their high-quality technology to support us in bringing outstanding live sports content to a global audience."

"It's a pleasure and privilege to work with Aldea again for the Pan American Games," says Henrik Sund, CEO of Net Insight. "We're looking forward to powering them with our Nimbra solutions to deliver premium content to sports fans."

The order was placed and delivered during the first quarter.

