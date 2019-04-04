Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Notice of AGM 04-Apr-2019 / 09:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 4 April 2019 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Publication and posting of AGM Notice and Proxy Form Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that its Sixth Annual General Meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on 15 May 2019 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2HL. In connection with this meeting, copies of the following documents have been posted to shareholders: ? Notice of the Sixth Annual General Meeting; and ? Proxy Form for the Sixth Annual General Meeting. The Notice of the Sixth Annual General Meeting, the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which has now been published, and the Company's Articles of Incorporation are all available to view on, and download from, the Company's website at http://starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. These documents, the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2]. Further information For further information, please contact: Ipes (Guernsey) Limited Dave Taylor T: +44 1481 735879 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited Mark Bloomfield T: +44 20 7710 7660 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [3]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NOA TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 8081 EQS News ID: 795911 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7c4ea57cdeffa7456023afebef2c97ab&application_id=795911&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b73b30ca012d4f095dc3a123e212a547&application_id=795911&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6c17e6900ed8c3b5447dc05b49ad61d8&application_id=795911&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

