Entertainment One's (eOne) year-end trading update indicates financial performance in line with expectations, with the groundwork in place for good progress across both Family & Brands and Film, Television & Music. The benefits of the transition towards production in film are clear, with better margin potential, a reduced risk profile and stronger free cash flow. Our EBITDA and EPS forecasts are unchanged and we have introduced numbers for FY21e, showing continuing progress. The intense competition between new and competing SVOD providers is driving a very healthy appetite for high-quality entertainment content.

