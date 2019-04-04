sprite-preloader
Danske Bank: Temporary discontinuation of price quotations for certificates

Company announcement









 Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 -12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95





04/04/2019



Temporary discontinuation of price quotations for certificates

Technical disturbances have temporarily made it impossible for Danske Bank to quote bid and ask prices for the below certificates issued by Danske Bank A/S.

Short name for the certificateISINReference itemReference item ISIN
Danske Bank Bear OMXC20CAP 2X
Danske Bank Bull OMXC20CAP 2X		DK0060561215
DK0060561058		OMXC20CAP
OMXC20CAP		DK0060368991
DK0060368991

Danske Bank is working to resume price quotations for certificates as soon as possible.


Yours faithfully
Danske Bank A/S

Contact:
Head of Equity Trading Kim Westergaard Jensen, tel. +45 45 14 60 52


