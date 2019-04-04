Danske Bank: Temporary discontinuation of price quotations for certificates

|Company announcement
| Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 -12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95
04/04/2019
Temporary discontinuation of price quotations for certificates
Technical disturbances have temporarily made it impossible for Danske Bank to quote bid and ask prices for the below certificates issued by Danske Bank A/S.
|Short name for the certificate
|ISIN
|Reference item
|Reference item ISIN
|Danske Bank Bear OMXC20CAP 2X
Danske Bank Bull OMXC20CAP 2X
|DK0060561215
DK0060561058
|OMXC20CAP
OMXC20CAP
|DK0060368991
DK0060368991
Danske Bank is working to resume price quotations for certificates as soon as possible.
Yours faithfully
Danske Bank A/S
Contact:
Head of Equity Trading Kim Westergaard Jensen, tel. +45 45 14 60 52