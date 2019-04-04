Danske Bank: Temporary discontinuation of price quotations for certificates

Company announcement



















04/04/2019







Temporary discontinuation of price quotations for certificates

Technical disturbances have temporarily made it impossible for Danske Bank to quote bid and ask prices for the below certificates issued by Danske Bank A/S.

Short name for the certificate ISIN Reference item Reference item ISIN Danske Bank Bear OMXC20CAP 2X

Danske Bank Bull OMXC20CAP 2X DK0060561215

DK0060561058 OMXC20CAP

OMXC20CAP DK0060368991

DK0060368991

Danske Bank is working to resume price quotations for certificates as soon as possible.



Contact:

Head of Equity Trading Kim Westergaard Jensen, tel. +45 45 14 60 52