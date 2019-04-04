Whiskey Market Size Worth $89.60 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global whiskey market size is expected to reach USD 89.60 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period on account of rising product consumption across the globe. Growing product usage in the artistic preparation of alcoholic drinks is the key factor driving the industry. Blended whiskey is likely to remain the most lucrative product segment over the forecast period due to ongoing experimental activities to produce innovative drinks.

Key suggestions from the report:

Blended whiskey dominated the global market in 2018; while, the malt whiskey segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period

The premium quality segment led the global market in 2018 accounting for a revenue share of 43.7%

Rising preference for high-quality craft whiskey over those provided by established brands owing to the distinct taste and flavors will drive the segment

The whiskey market in North America has grown at a prolific rate over the past few years owing to consumer preference for conventional, locally produced drinks

Pernod Ricard, Hotaling & Co., William Grant & Sons, and Diageo plc are the prominent companies in the global market

Most of these manufacturers provide whiskeys produced from locally-grown grains, such as rye, barley, and wheat. The whiskey distilleries owned by these companies are majorly located in U.S. and Europe owing to the substantial demand

Read 90 page research report with TOC on "Whiskey Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Malt, Wheat, Rye, Corn, Blended), By Quality (Premium, High-end Premium, Super Premium), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/whiskey-market

The market has also experienced a high demand for rye-based and single- and double-malt whiskey rich in new flavors. Use of malt whiskey in cocktail formulation is anticipated to increase the demand further. The segment is predicted to experience a steady CAGR over the next few years. The overall whiskey market has witnessed a shift from branded and premium drinks to super-premium and high-end premium drinks produced by skilled craftsmen using traditional processes.

High-end premium segment is likely to witness considerable growth due to market consolidation and high-entry-barrier of new companies. However, a small customer base and high prices of these products may limit the segment growth. The U.S. whiskey market is proliferating in line with the increasing disposable income levels, which has resulted in rising demand for the premium-quality products, such as corn and malt whiskeys.

Grand View Research has segmented the global whiskey market on the basis of product, quality, and region:

• Whiskey Product Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Malt

Wheat

Rye

Corn

Blended

Others

• Whiskey Quality Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Premium

High-end Premium

Super Premium

• Paprika Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



U.K.



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

MEA

