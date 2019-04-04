Julphar to Support Zimbabwe Healthcare Sector

- Pharma company visits African nation as part of UAE delegation

- 'Healthcare system in critical state' says company's Director - Africa Region

- Meetings held with Country's president and local companies

- Visit in wake of Cyclone Idai devastation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Julphar, one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, has pledged its support to the Zimbabwean government to help boost the country's healthcare sector, days after a devastating tropical storm battered the country.

The announcement was made during a visit by the UAE pharmaceutical company to the African nation as part of a UAE delegation last month. Accompanied by representatives from Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the delegation toured Harare and met with Zimbabwe president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, as well as the country's Health and Childcare Minister, Obadiah Moyo.

Meetings were also held with representatives from local pharmaceutical companies NatPharm and CAPs during which Julphar made a commitment to support the local pharmaceutical market and offered to supply medicines and support local production. The trip took place just a week after Cyclone Idai made landfall in southern Africa - one of the most devastating storms to hit the continent in decades.

Zimbabwe's health delivery system has faced challenges in the past two decades, largely due to an economic crisis, and the country is in need of critical health services and medicines. Dr Jacques Safarian, Julphar's Director - Africa Region, said the company hoped to leverage its already strong presence in Africa by forging new relationships that added value and helped provide affordable healthcare solutions to families across Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe's healthcare system in a critical state and is in need of urgent support, especially with the supply of medicines," said Dr Safarian.

"As one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the region, we are already very active in Africa and we are well positioned to support the Zimbabwean government by providing access to lifesaving medicines at affordable prices. We see numerous opportunities in distribution and local production and hope to finalize agreements with NatPharm for importation and CAPs for local production very soon," he added.

About Julphar

Julphar is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa and for almost four decades, the company has been delivering high quality, innovative and affordable healthcare solutions to families across the globe. Established under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in 1980, Julphar employs more than 5,000 people and distributes pharmaceutical products to 50 countries on five continents.

Julphar's business is centered on three core business units - Julphar Diabetes Solutions, General Medicines and its consumer division, Julphar Life - which target major therapeutic segments including Gastrology, Pain Management, Wound Care, Antibiotics and Cardio-metabolism. Julphar has 16 internationally accredited facilities in Africa, Middle East and Asia that produce more than a million boxes of medicine a day. In 2012, Julphar became one of the largest producers of insulin in the world.

For more information, visit http://www.julphar.net

