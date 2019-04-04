CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Announces Unparalleled Secure Mobile Messaging App

New Mobile App Provides End-to-End Encryption for Text, Voice and Video Messaging

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a leading provider of highly-secure data protection technology, today announced its Cipherloc Secure Messenger application, offering comprehensive data protection for text messaging, voice and video calls on mobile devices. The initial release, expected early summer, will support text messaging, with secure end-to-end voice and video calls available shortly thereafter. This new solution is built upon Cipherloc's patented data protection technology and will allow users to communicate with each other in complete privacy through end-to-end encryption.

The Secure Messenger app will be available through standard mobile application channels, with enterprise versions of the product available directly from the company's secure application server.

'Unlike many mobile messaging apps available today, the Cipherloc Secure Messenger app is fully secured end-to-end. Typical messenger apps send encrypted messages to a server, where often the message is decrypted so that advertising data may be collected, then the message is re-encrypted and sent to its original destination. Cipherloc Secure Messenger maintains full encryption end-to-end using quantum secure polymorphic technology only available from Cipherloc. The user's privacy and the security of the message data are fully protected, unlike in other common messaging apps,' said Michael DeLaGarza, CEO of Cipherloc.

Cipherloc's innovative polymorphic encryption solution takes any existing encryption algorithm, such as AES (Advanced Encryption Standard), and makes it dramatically stronger, faster and massively scalable. The Secure Messenger mobile app is easy to install across devices and provides users with an interface and user experience similar to mobile applications currently in use.

'With the rapid acceleration in the use of text messaging around the world for both consumer and business communication, security and encryption are more important than ever,' said DeLaGarza. 'Most users and enterprises do not realize the risk exposure inherent to common messaging applications, leading to significant risk of data breaches. The Cipherloc Secure Messenger mobile applications solves this security risk with unmatched encryption capabilities and an easy-to-use interface.'

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine, which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

The information found in this Press Release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction based upon the information found in this Press Release.

