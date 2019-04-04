Expansion in EMEA follows the business' success with Veeva CRM throughout North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that the Healthcare business of Merck has selected Veeva CRM to improve operating efficiency and commercial effectiveness in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Building on the multi-year partnership with Veeva and following its success throughout North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, the business is now standardizing on multichannel Veeva CRM globally.

In addition to core Veeva CRM, the Healthcare business of Merck is expanding use of Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, and Veeva CRM MyInsights across the world. These solutions will enable the business to deliver a seamless customer experience across all channels, including face-to-face, email, and web.

"Understanding our customers and delivering them the right information at the right time through the right channel is key to our commercial strategy," said Chetak Buaria, global head of commercial excellence of the Healthcare business at Merck. "We are unifying on a single global CRM solution to deliver on this vision with Veeva as our trusted global partner."

"Veeva is committed to helping life sciences companies drive effective engagement with healthcare professionals," said Paul Shawah, senior vice president of Veeva Commercial Cloud. "We are proud to team with the Healthcare business of Merck on their important mission to bring innovative medicines to market."

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 700 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 52,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices the company is everywhere. In 2018, Merck generated sales of 14.8 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.

