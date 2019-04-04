Link Reservations Inc.: LinkReservations Inc (LRSV) Aids Ailing Pets with Advanced CBD Products

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / LinkReservations Inc. (OTC PINK: LRSV):

LRSV provides cannabidiol (CBD) products for dogs, cats, and horses

CBD is known for helping treat a host of medical problems including anxiety and inflammation

Pet owners spent an estimated $72.13bn in 2018, with vet care and supplies/OTC medicine making up 46.8 percent of that expenditure

Ever thought of giving pot to your dog? Well, that is how LinkResPet, the brand under UK-based company LinkReservations Inc (OTC PINK: LRSV), wants to make your ailing pets feel better: through specialized cannabidiol (CBD) products tailored for animals. CBD, the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, is most commonly used to help treat a host of medical problems and it is making headway into the pet care industry.

The global pet care market has grown exponentially in the past few years. Which is unsurprising given how pets are now like children, and in some cases, they are actually replacing them. A 2016 Mintel study showed how millennials are more likely to have a pet than to have a car, a house, and even a child. In fact, pets are very popular in the US; not only do 68 percent of American households (about 84.6 million homes) own a pet, but they also spent an estimated $72.13 billion on them in 2018.

With a flourishing market, it is no surprise that people are starting to treat their pet's health as they do theirs. Mirroring the growing trend of natural and alternative therapies in humans, the pet care industry has taken the same holistic approach on board. It is now easy to find pet owners treating their furry friends with homeopathy, acupuncture, and most recently CBD. In fact, since passing the 2018 US farm bill legalizing hemp, there has been a huge CBD boom in human products. This is now being replicated in the pet care industry, fuelling conversation and usage among pet owners.

LinkResPet CBD products are specially tailored for cats, dogs, and horses and are designed to treat their health issues and promote homeostasis.

CBD, unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is non-lethal to animals and can help treat a variety of aches and conditions including arthritis, hip, and joint mobility, stress and anxiety, convulsions, nausea, allergies, and swelling. This is due to its anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant and antiemetic properties that help boost the animal's immune system, reduce pain and anxiety as well as lower both severity and frequency of epileptic attacks. Most importantly, CBD provides a natural alternative to strong medicines with various long-lasting side effects which can put animals in more even discomfort.

"Our mission is to provide the best quality CBD solutions for pets, targeted at treating dogs, cats, and horses. We are always on the look for the best way to treat animals and have found that the holistic approach, beyond becoming increasingly popular amongst pet owners, provides a side-effect free solution to their problems and concerns. We are at the forefront of reimagining the way we treat our pets, targeting their health issues in a positive and natural way", explained Rene Lauritsen, CEO at Linkreservations Inc.

LRSV launched their newest LinkResPet product last week, a CBD solution for horses. The new line targets issues such as arthritis and anxiety and is designed to deliver efficacious dosages for the large animals they - most CBD pet products are made with small animals in mind. The LinkResPet Horse product is expected to be available for sale in the next few weeks.

To learn more about LinkResPet please visit: www.linkrespet.com.

CONTACT:

LinkReservations Inc.

400 Thames Valley Park Drive

Reading Berkshire RG6 1 PT

United Kingdom

Phone:

UK: +44 330 808 0897

SOURCE: Linkreservations Inc.

