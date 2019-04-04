The Trout Group LLC: Trio Health Launches New Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Patient Database To Provide Real-Time Clinical, Treatment Usage, & Reimbursement Insights

Innovative, Real-Time Data Collection Technology Provides Critical Information About the Treatment Journey and Its Impact on Patient Access to Therapies

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Trio Health today announced the launch of the TH-PAH database for patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). The company utilizes its Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) technology to combine clinical data from physicians, and dispensing data from pharmacies, which are updated nightly. Tracking the patient in real-time throughout their journey allows for comprehensive insights into the treatment experience of not only patients, but of the physicians, pharmacies, and payers that are part of the disease paradigm.

"Both patients and physicians face a broad range of challenges in treating a disease as complex as PAH," said Yoori Lee, president, Trio Health. "It's important for healthcare practitioners on the front lines of the fight against PAH to have access to comprehensive data that are updated every night, and offer real-time disease management insights pertaining to the most critical aspects of PAH treatment, including patient adherence, interruptions in therapy, and co-pay changes, so that ultimately, the impact of the use of therapies on outcomes can be more clearly understood."

Trio Health's PAH database will start with 2,000 patients, and grow to over 5,000, with comprehensive longitudinal data. By tracking every patient, and conveying what prescriptions are actually being dispensed, plus which are being denied, a full picture of the patient experience prior to the start of therapy, and how they perform after treatment initiation, can be conveyed. Transfers, switches, denials, delays, as well as co-morbidities and their related consequences, such as hospitalizations and need for concomitant therapies, all become useable insights that can be applied to overall patient care and future clinical research.

"The robustness of data is of particular importance for the medical community, so that we can see not only what medications are being prescribed, but what then actually happens with the prescription," said Harrison Farber, MD, Tufts University School of Medicine, and chairman of the Trio Health PAH/IPF scientific steering committee. "The positive implications of the TH-PAH database on clinical practice and outcomes are far-reaching, and the ability to see correlations between adherence and disease severity, combination treatment versus monotherapy, and once-daily versus multi-daily dosing, offers a much more comprehensive treatment picture, and increases the ability of the physician to make informed decisions."

The real-time TH-PAH database answers important questions about the impact and frequency of interruptions in therapy on long-term outcomes, and about how different treatment regimens related to administration frequency and titration impact compliance.

Participation in the TH-PAH database for clinical use is free, and incremental results will be published by Trio Health in 2019. If you would like to be involved in Trio Health's paid clinical research, we welcome involvement from all US based clinical sites. Trio Health publishes real world evidence in the form of peer-reviewed studies, in collaboration with scientific steering committees, creating real world assessments of the patients involved with the database.

About Trio Health

Trio Health's mission is to improve the quality of care in patient outcomes through coordinating the efforts of all patient care stakeholders. Their first-of-its-kind Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) that tracks patients throughout the course of their treatment, giving pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, specialty pharmacies and physicians access to information and opportunities that simply don't exist anywhere else. Learn more at www.triohealth.com.

The Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) combines disparate data in real-time from physicians and pharmacies throughout the patient journey. The MDX platform provides unparalleled insight to drug manufacturers, physicians, pharmacies, and payers on the performance of real world patients from a clinical, operational, and financial perspective. Trio Health's comprehensive insight brings a new understanding of the delivery, use, and outcomes of specialty drugs to optimize the care of real-world patients.

